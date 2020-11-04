The finance is being made available through Santander Brasil as part of an $8 billion global response to Covid-19.The private sector arm of the World Bank has said it will provide $50 million worth of loans to support the commercialization of solar panels in Brazil as part of an $8 billion rapid-reaction drive to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 around the world. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) yesterday announced half of the $100 million finance it will offer through the Brazilian business of Spanish bank Santander "will be devoted to the commercialization of photovoltaic panels." ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...