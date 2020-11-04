Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Science to Present at Annual Dermatology Update Conference for Canadian Dermatologists

DermSafe Hand Sanitizer to be Distributed to All Attendees

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT), a topical research and development company with a patented drug delivery technology backed by over 20 years of research and development and helping the fight against COVID-19 with its unique hand sanitizer DermSafe®, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 32nd Annual Dermatology Update Conference, held from November 5-7th in Vancouver, BC, for dermatologists across Canada as well as some international physicians.

Ovation's Chief Operating Officer, Doreen McMorran, is scheduled to present on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 on the latest advances in topical cannabis products in Canada. Ms. McMorran will also be presenting and demonstrating the Company's DermSafe hand sanitizer which has been chosen by the Dermatology Update organizers to be provided to every attendee at the conference.

"I look forward to having the opportunity to update doctors across Canada that are interested in what new topical products are available as well as sharing our DermSafe story with them," said Ms. McMorran. "Having our non-alcohol hand sanitizer available at the conference and being able to interact both in person and virtually across the country with key doctors provides an ideal opportunity for important communication. Dermatologists in particular see skin problems associated with constant use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, particularly contact dermatitis."

This year, the 2020 Dermatology Update is poised to be the biggest conference ever, with both in-person (socially distanced) and virtual attendees from across Canada as well as internationally. Every dermatologist in Canada has been sent a virtual invite to join the Open Sessions. Dermatology Update is a bi-annual meeting between dermatologists and pharmaceutical industries that provides an opportunity to discuss the latest advances and practices from colleagues and other specialists that are relevant in their field. There is a great need and urgency for the exchange of medical information and this conference will provide an opportunity to do just that.

Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including DermSafe, all made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

