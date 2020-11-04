Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces Amendments to Stock Option Plan and RSU Plan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with cashback rewards on e-gift cards and curated goods, announced today that it has amended its stock option plan and restricted share unit plan (the "Amended Plans") to increase the number of common shares that may be reserved for issuance under the Plans from 10% to 15% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The Company also amended its stock option plan to reduce the minimum exercise price from CAD $0.10 to $0.05.

The amendments to the Plans and grants of restricted share units or stock options under the Amended Plans are subject to disinterested shareholder approval which will be sought at the Company's next annual and special meeting of shareholders.

Several members of Perk's Management and Board have made a decision to be partially compensated in RSUs in lieu of cash compensation moving forward as part of ongoing efforts to prioritize Company's business development initiatives that will drive shareholder value.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, a mobile commerce platform with cashback rewards on e-gift cards and curated goods. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io

