Mittwoch, 04.11.2020
Grande West bereitet sich auf Auftragsflut vor! Auf den Spuren von BYD und Co.
WKN: 901629 ISIN: US3030751057 
04.11.20
09:23 Uhr
270,00 Euro
-4,00
-1,46 %
282,00286,0016:16
282,00284,0016:15
04.11.2020 | 15:05
FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Declares Dividend

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 17, 2020, to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on November 30, 2020.

About FactSet

follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
+1 857.265.7523
rima.hyder@factset.com

