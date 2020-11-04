Anzeige
Grande West bereitet sich auf Auftragsflut vor! Auf den Spuren von BYD und Co.
04.11.2020
SOTIO to Present New Data on the IL-15 superagonist SO-C101 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting

SOTIO will present three posters, including a late breaking poster on the clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of IL-15 superagonist SO-C101 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Nov. 04, 2020, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, and Cytune Pharma, both owned by PPF Group,today announcedthat they will presenta late breaking poster highlighting new clinical data on SO-C101 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting to be held virtually November 9-14, 2020. SO-C101 is an IL-15 superagonist currently being investigated in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.Two additional posters will also be presented summarizing the latest preclinical data on SO-C101.

Late breaking poster details:

Title: A multicenter open-label phase 1/1b study of SO-C101 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with selected advanced/metastatic solid tumors
Poster Number: 807
Session: In-Progress Clinical Trials
Presenting Author: Aurélien Marabelle, M.D., Ph.D.
Date/ Time: Wednesday, November 11, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, November 13 from 4:40-5:10 p.m. EST

Poster presentation details:

Title: Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of SO-C101 in cynomolgus monkeys
Poster Number: 563
Session: Immune-stimulants and immune modulators
Presenting Author: Irena Adkins, Ph.D.
Date/ Time: Wednesday, November 11, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, November 13 from 4:40-5:10 p.m. EST

Title: SO-C101 induces NK cell cytotoxicity and potentiates antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity and anti-tumor activity
Poster Number: 562
Session: Immune-stimulants and immune modulators
Presenting Author: Irena Adkins, Ph.D.
Date/ Time: Thursday, November 12, from 4:50-5:20 p.m. EST and Saturday, November 14, from 1:00-1:30 p.m. EST

Selected presentation materials will be made available on the SOTIO website once the presentations conclude.

Cytune Pharma is responsible for the clinical development of SO-C101 and SOTIO is a sponsor of the Phase 1 clinical trial.

Company contact:Media contact:
Richard KapsaKirsten Frazer, Ph.D.
Head of CommunicationLifeSci Communications
T: (+420) 224 174 448T: +1 646-863-0222
M: (+420) 603 280 971kfrazer@lifescicomms.com (mailto:kfrazer@lifescicomms.com)
kapsa@sotio.com (mailto:kapsa@sotio.com)

About SOTIO

SOTIO is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. SOTIO's robust clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, a platform to streamline personalized active immune cell therapies and a new generation of potent and stable antibody-drug conjugates.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO a.s. in selected countries.


