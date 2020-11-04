First Growth Funds Limited: First Growth Funds Positive Results In October

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / First Growth Funds Limited (CSE:FGFL) ("Company") is pleased to announce it recorded realised gains from investments of $150,000 plus $50,000 in advisory revenue for the month of October.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has made a new investment in ASX listed sports prediction platform, SportsHero. SportsHero has over 1 million users on its platform and growing over 30% month on month for the past four months. SportsHero completed a $1,337,500 financing from accredited investors that was heavily oversubscribed. Additionally, it offered First Growth Funds an opportunity to invest up to $450,000. The investment is subject to SportsHero shareholder approval which is expected to be held mid-December 2020.

First Growth Funds is actively working on new opportunities and will provide further updates in due course.

About First Growth Funds Limited

First Growth Funds Limited invests across a broad range of asset classes including listed equities, private equity, blockchain and digital assets. The company also operates an advisory business providing corporate advisory, capital raising and capital markets support to its portfolio. www.firstgrowthfunds.com

