Mittwoch, 04.11.2020
Grande West bereitet sich auf Auftragsflut vor! Auf den Spuren von BYD und Co.
WKN: 3545 ISIN: LU000000EIB0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
04.11.2020 | 15:58
DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation EIB 03/2028

PR Newswire

London, November 4

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: European Investment Bank

Guarantor (if any): None

ISIN: XS2251371022

Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 3bn

Description: Fixed rate, due 28. March 2028



Offer price: 103.762%

Other offer terms: Payment 3th of November 2020, Listing
Luxembourg stock exchange

Exchange, denominations: 1k

Maturity 28th of March 2028

Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG

Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
Societe Generale
J.P. Morgan
Unicredit



Stabilisation period commences 27th of Ooctober 2020

Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2020 PR Newswire
