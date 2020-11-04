DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation EIB 03/2028

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby

gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:



Issuer: European Investment Bank



Guarantor (if any): None



ISIN: XS2251371022



Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 3bn



Description: Fixed rate, due 28. March 2028





Offer price: 103.762%



Other offer terms: Payment 3th of November 2020, Listing

Luxembourg stock exchange



Exchange, denominations: 1k



Maturity 28th of March 2028



Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG



Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG

Societe Generale

J.P. Morgan

Unicredit







Stabilisation period commences 27th of Ooctober 2020



Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.



