Standard Life Private Equity Trust (SLPET) recently reported a rebound in its NAV upon receiving the underlying valuations from its general partners (GPs) as at end-June, which brought its 12-month NAV total return to end-September 2020 to a positive 4.0%. Following the upsizing of its credit facility to £200m and the £61.9m in distributions received (vs £78.6m of capital calls in the period), SLPET's commitments coverage ratio was a solid 49% at end September 2020. This is not adjusted for the £15.3m expected deferred consideration and £67.1m of commitments it considers unlikely to be called.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...