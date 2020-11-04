Scientists in Europe took a very close look at the thin amorphous silicon layers used in heterojunction and tandem solar cells, building a full picture of the material's structure at the nanoscale. Their findings could help scientists solve the long-standing mystery of light induced degradation.Scientists led by Germany's Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) examined the structure of hydrogenated amorphous silicon (a-Si:H) at a resolution of 0.8 nanometers. Using multiple microscopy techniques, the group was able to identify 'order in the disorder' of the material's nanostructure, with 'voids' ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
