According to the latest report published by Technavio, the commercial vehicle tire pressure management system (TPMS) market size is poised to grow by USD 176.56 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment facing direct and indirect COVID-19 impact.

Market Competitive Analysis:

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several commercial vehicle tire pressure management system manufacturing companies. AB SKF, Continental AG, and Dana Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Although discounts in insurance premiums for the adoption of vehicle safety systems like TPMS will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost associated with direct TPMS will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

To help clients improve their market position, this commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. It offers information on the competencies and capacities of these companies.

The report also covers details on the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies. Moreover, this commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market analysis report also provides information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

This will help companies create strategies to make the most of their future growth opportunities.

This report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

AB SKF

Continental AG

Dana Inc.

DENSO Corp.

Huf Hülsbeck Fürst GmbH Co. KG

Knorr-Bremse AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc

THE GOODYEAR TIRE RUBBER CO.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Global Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Management System Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Impact:

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative and inferior growth.

Industry Impact:

The consumer discretionary industry is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The consumer discretionary market will have an indirect impact due to the spread. Even if the spread of the virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.

Key Highlights of the Report for 2020-2024:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2024

Detailed information on factors that will drive commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in market dynamics

The growth of the commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market industry across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market vendors

