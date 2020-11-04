Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2020) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that it has filed an application to list its common shares on the OTC Venture Market ("OTCQB"), a USA based trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group, in New York. DGTL also reports that it has filed a Form 211 with the governing US securities regulators (i.e. FINRA) to trade in the USA. The Company will provide further information once its common shares commence trading.

The OTCQB Markets is a premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for U.S. investors. Investors can find real-time quote and market information for OTCQB listed companies at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB Markets will provide additional equity and liquidity as well as increasing its visibility within the U.S. capital markets. DGTL Holdings continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its symbol "DGTL".

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. trades its common shares on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "DGTL".

