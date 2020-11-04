ams AS3460 Digital Augmented Hearing device delivers outstanding Active Noise Cancellation and Augmented Hearing to Newcomer Padmate's competitively priced PaMu Quiet model, welcomed with wide market acclaim in September 2020

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, provides market-leading digital Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance as a differentiating and centrally-positioned component to newcomer Padmate's PaMu Quiet earbuds. Achieving an outstanding 40dB ANC, Padmate positions its latest audio earbud as 'the best ANC earphones you can buy' and the world's first dual chip noise cancellation earbuds featuring both the ams AS3460 Digital Augmented Hearing device for best-in-class Noise cancellation and Audio playback, as well as the market leading Bluetooth System-on-Chip allowing market-leading connectivity.

The recent 'Comfortable, Smart, High-Performing Earbuds' survey by ams found that alongside performance, comfort and secure fit, digital ANC is a major differentiator for earbud manufacturers.

"With the PaMu Quiet, Padmate is offering a unique combination of lightweight, convenient to use and charge earbuds which have been validated independently to have excellent sound quality and ams market-leading digital ANC at a competitive price," said Christian Feierl, Head of Segment, Audio Sensing at ams. "We believe the PaMu Quiet has become the earbud to beat in its price segment due to this combination of much wanted features. Padmate's central positioning of the AS3460 Digital Augmented Hearing device in managing both ANC and augmented hearing for sound transparency where it is needed demonstrates again that ANC from ams is a 'must have' earbud feature."

'Music in, Noise out, Never Fall out'

The Padmate team behind PaMu Quiet was founded in 2010 and has design, R&D, lab testing, and large manufacturing facilities. The company prides itself on delivering the PaMu Quiet earphones, in partnership with ams and other leading-edge companies to continually improve True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones. It highlights the key benefits in effective marketing that quickly went viral. Padmate's headline message to its customers around the world: 'Music in, Noise out, Never Fall out.' which it backs-up through endorsements from sports stars and industry experts.

"PaMu Quiet takes advantage of dual noise sensor technology," says Weimin Chen, Corporate Vice President, Padmate. "Most Bluetooth systems-on-chip on the market are optimized for wireless connectivity. We wanted to launch a best-in-class product in terms of Bluetooth and audio. So we chose a dual-chip solution for PaMu Quiet rather than compromise on either audio or noise-cancelling performance. Not only do the high specification values show this, so do customers."

Padmate comments on the ams AS3460

Padmate considers ams to be the world-leading designer and manufacturer for advanced sensor solutions, with the ams AS3460 enabling high-performance and convenient listening.

PaMu Quiet uses the ams Digital Augmented Hearing Companion AS3460 with ANC performance up to 40dB. It can automate preset cross fading for maximum performance and has no impact on music. Transparency mode can amplify speech and deliver seamless cross fading, which makes PaMu Quiet more convenient to use.

The AS3460 enables tiny form factors and ultra-low-power digital core, which makes PaMu Quiet more flexible in design and enables wearing comfort.

Why ams?

The introduction of technologies that enable digital augmented hearing is consistent with ams' history of making breakthroughs in audio product development. Manufacturers of noise-cancelling headphones have been using ams' analog ANC speaker driver ICs for more than a decade, benefiting from their high, broadband noise attenuation and low power consumption. ams' strong market position also owes much to the expertise that it provides to headphone manufacturers, helping them to optimize the acoustic, mechanical and electrical aspects of their product designs.

With the acquisition of Incus Laboratories in 2016, ams gained new digital audio technology to supplement its analog know-how. This move is bearing fruit with the development of the Augmented Hearing Engine platform, which enables the introduction of features such as Adaptive Leakage Compensation (ALC), Automatic Preset Selection (APS), and 'hear what you want to hear' capabilities for both tight- and loose-fit earbuds. Coming innovations will include sealed ALC, which will compensate for earbud misfit, plus raising ANC performance to 50dB+.

Please click here for more information on ams' Digital Augmented Hearing device AS3460.

