Bingbon Extend its Fiat On-Ramp in Southeast Asia through its Partnership with XanPool

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Bingbon is proud to announce its partnership with XanPool, an internationally compliant fiat-gateway software solution for exchanges, wallets, and other cryptocurrency businesses.

XanPool's software enables the users' of its partners to seamlessly onboard their local currency into cryptocurrency on the partner's platform, using only local payment methods that are instant, and without custody risk for the end-user.

Partnering with XanPool makes it possible and easier for Bingbon to enter Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, India, and Indonesia with their crypto trading services. Crypto users from these regions will now be able to buy crypto on Bingbon's platform by using their own local currencies with which they are more familiar.

'We are extremely proud to have XanPool as part of our crypto family and welcome this integration with open arms. With XanPool as one of our partners, we can easily extend our services within newer markets across Asia. XanPool's unique and diverse payment methods give us an upper advantage in the industry by allowing us to cover a wider demographic of clientele.'?-?Chief Product Officer at Bingbon Daly Young.

As an emerging exchange, having access to multiple markets will further boost Bingbon's popularity. That way, people can learn about Bingbon's services in the crypto derivatives market. On Bingbon's platform, users will be able to click on "Buy Crypto" which prompts a widget to appear, giving the user a quote of the cryptocurrency to local currency.

'We are delighted to announce this partnership with Bingbon. By integrating local payment methods (PayNow, GoJek Pay, InstaPay, and more) to purchasing crypto, we look forward to supplying Bingbon's customers with lower fees for their onboarding. Bingbon users can begin seamlessly on and off-boarding using local currencies in the countries where our liquidity peers operate, including but not limited to Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, and Indonesia.'?-?Business Development Manager at XanPool?-?Soh Yongchuan.

About Bingbon

Established in 2018, Bingbon is a digital asset derivatives trading platform dedicated to providing simple and professional trading products and services. Bingbon not only provides cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH but also global indices, commodities, forex, other contract trading products, as well as an automatic copy trading function. Bingbon aims to protect the interests of users while creating a transparent trading environment so those users can enjoy the ultimate trading experience.

About XanPool

XanPool is a local-currency to cryptocurrency gateway with automated KYC. XanPool serves as an intermediate layer between buyers and sellers (market-takers) and market makers, which are partnered with XanPool, to enable users the option to transfer local currency using local payment methods in consideration for cryptocurrencies (Onboard), as well as an option to transfer cryptocurrencies to the market makers in consideration for local currency payment. (Offboard).

Contact:

Kim Bazak

Kim@Marketacross.com

SOURCE: Bingbon

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614429/Bingbon-Extend-its-Fiat-On-Ramp-in-Southeast-Asia-through-its-Partnership-with-XanPool