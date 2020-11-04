David Janiczek, MD And Founder Of Get Admitted MD, Is Helping Applicants Navigate The Medical School Admissions Process

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / 8 years ago David Janiczek was in the midst of applying to medical school and felt lost, completely alone, and unsupported in his process.

He was applying to multiple schools but was constantly plagued with worry that he wasn't doing enough or that he was making mistakes in his applications. At this point, he realized that there was little to no support for med school applicants. Fortunately, David was eventually admitted to the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, where he obtained his medical degree.

During his medical school years, David spent 2 years serving on the admissions committee, an experience that allowed him to review and be a key decision-maker in the admission of hundreds of med school applicants. Within this position, David was amazed to see the variety of applicants. While there were applicants with a wide range of backgrounds, skills, and experiences, there was a clear division between applicants: people who knew what they were doing and people who did not. David was saddened to see many talented applicants go unadmitted simply because they had missed the mark on their application. He vowed to do something about this unfortunate reality and became a pre-med advisor and began volunteering to help pre-med students through their application process.

Today, David is in the final months of his residency at the University of Illinois-Chicago Department of Anesthesiology. However, the road to this point was not easy and in 2018 after successfully being admitted to his residency program, David decided he wanted to create a formal support system for others that were in the same shoes he'd once walked in. It was with this drive and passion that David founded Get Admitted MD.

Get Admitted MD was created with the singular mission of helping med school applicants achieve their dream of becoming a doctor. David experienced first hand how arduous and complex the experience of applying for both medical school and residency programs had been. Throughout this time, he longed for someone to walk with him through the process, assure him he was making the right decisions, and point him in the right direction when he went astray. Get Admitted MD now provides the exact type of support David craved years ago. Beyond simply offering support, David is unmatched in his dedication to being accessible, affordable, relatable, and resourceful.

David chuckles, "Perhaps I am sometimes a bit too accessible, but that is exactly what I needed during my application process, someone to text or call or reach out to with the quick questions as well as the more important ones."

When partnering with Get Admitted MD, candidates will not be passed between agents, rather they will enjoy 1-1, personal support from David through their entire application process.

Furthermore, Get Admitted MD is affordable. Med school applications are not only stressful and laborious but also very expensive. David is committed to being able to offer his services to candidates of all financial situations and instead of charging for edits and support by the hour, he offers a flat fee for each package that includes any necessary communication, support, and editing services.

Perhaps most importantly, David is relatable, he has not only been through the application process twice himself, but he also has served on the other side, a rare combination.

According to David, "There is more to an applicant than their 'numbers', and I aim to provide the insight applicants not only want to know but what they should know to stand out and get accepted."

Finally, David is resourceful. For the last three years, he's been constantly learning, researching, and evolving his offerings to provide the best level of support to the applicants he works with. When he realized that he couldn't possibly help every applicant through 1-1 coaching, David pivoted and created an online course that equips applicants with the same insider knowledge, training, and teaching tools he offers in individual sessions. This course will be available on Monday, November 16th. While David remains dedicated to working with 1-1 with clients, he is thrilled to offer this new program that is easily accessible to all and will serve to impact the lives and success of med school applicants all over the nation. Just read some of the many stellar views his program has received:

"He was incredibly helpful at every stage of the application cycle. I especially am grateful for how he helped me brainstorm for my personal statement and prepare me for my interviews."

"GetAdmittedMD worked extremely well for me... applying to medical school is a long and stressful process, but Dr. David Janiczek has been with me since day one - from building my confidence as a reapplicant, to creating a glowing application and deciding which school to choose..."

"As a reapplicant who wanted to strengthen their application significantly, Dr. David Janiczek has been with me every step of the way… he helped me cultivate a strong application, and gave me the confidence needed to succeed. I highly recommend Dr. David Janiczek to anyone looking to improve their application..."

If you or someone you know is currently in any stage or wanting to apply for medical school or beyond, look no further than GetAdmittedMD to help you get admitted.

