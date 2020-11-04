The nation's electricity system operator said it wanted more energy storage facilities and to procure new stability products following a big power outage last year. Some 12 months on, the country's biggest battery storage company has rolled up its sleeves to take on a new role.The United Kingdom's largest battery storage installation is up and running, its owners have announced. Tucked away in the English village of Thurcroft, South Yorkshire, Flexitricity and Gresham House Energy Storage Fund have installed a 50 MW/75 MWh project. In the weeks leading up to the announcement, the energy storage ...

