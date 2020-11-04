Anzeige
04.11.20
15:36 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2020 | 17:53
IMCD N.V.: IMCD completes the acquisition of Signet Excipients Private Limited

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (4 November 2020, 17:45 CET) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or the "Company"), a leading global distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces that, effective as per today, it has successfully completed the acquisition of 70% of Indian speciality chemicals distributor Signet Excipients Private Limited ("Signet"), with the 30% remaining shares to follow by 2024. The founders of Signet will continue to lead Signet. The agreement on the acquisition of Signet was announced by IMCD in its press release of 15 September 2020.

Founded in 1986, Signet grew from a small distribution company to one of the leading distributors of excipients in India. It focusses on the distribution of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and bio-pharma excipients across categories such as diluents, fillers, sweeteners, disintegrants, binders, surfactants and others. Based in Mumbai, Signet is active in India, Bangladesh, the Middle East and Africa. With approximately 100 employees, Signet generated revenue of INR 13.2 billion (ca. EUR 152 million) in the last twelve months up to and including June 2020.

The acquisition of Signet significantly strengthens IMCD's presence in India and increases IMCD's position in the high-growth APAC region. It is an important step in IMCD's strategy to become a leading global speciality pharma ingredient distributor and strengthens IMCD's footprint in the high growth and resilient pharma excipient distribution market.

Attached, please find the release in pdf format.

-xx-

About IMCD N.V.
IMCD is a market-leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.

Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 2,690 million in 2019 with nearly 3,000 employees in over 50 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best in class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 49,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers.

To find out more about IMCD, please visit www.imcdgroup.com or contact ir@imcdgroup.com.

Attachment

  • PRESS RELEASE_IMCD completes the acquisition of Signet Excipients Private Limited (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5e8cda40-70b9-47f8-925a-2f7bdd897f51)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
