Mittwoch, 04.11.2020
Grande West bereitet sich auf Auftragsflut vor! Auf den Spuren von BYD und Co.
WKN: 859005 ISIN: JP3668000007 
München
04.11.20
08:00 Uhr
8,200 Euro
-0,050
-0,61 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2020 | 17:53
Cryogenic Industries: Nikkiso Cryo Pump Technology Part of Excelerate Energy's Record Breaking FSRU Send-Out Capacity

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries' Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group ("Group"), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is proud to be the primary pump supplier for Excelerate Energy's floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs).

Excelerate Energy's Floating Storage & Regasification Unit (FSRU "Experience") recently reached an industry record-breaking send-out capacity of 1.06 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas. Nikkiso Cryo's suction vessel mounted vertical submerged motor centrifugal pumps were used on the FSRU.

The product is designed so the pump and suction vessel become an integral part of the piping system with external suction and discharge connections. The pump is mounted to the top, or head plate, of the vessel such that the pump, motor and fluid product are totally contained within the pressure vessel.

The suction vessel also serves to allow entrained vapors to be separated and go through the vent line of the vessel and not into the pump. Removal of the pump requires only that the suction and discharge valves be closed with subsequent purging of the suction vessel. A key benefit of this pump is that shaft seals are eliminated. Having the pump inlet below the suction vessel inlet allows the source tank liquid levels to be lowered to a minimum, which allows for more product to be pumped out of the ship.

"We are excited our technology played a part in this record-breaking milestone. It further demonstrates the value of FSRU's to provide cost effective clean energy solutions globally," according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group.

The Group has a long and productive relationship with the client.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly-controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.cryoind.comand www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
