WISeKey's Access Control in 5G Communication Networks Using Trusted PKI Certificates and VaultIC Microprocessors is Creating a New 5G Trust Model

Geneva, Switzerland - November 4, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that is facilitating access control in 5G communications networks using Trusted PKI certificates. 5G mobile communication are heterogeneous network by nature where different type of platforms, several technologies are deployed to fit specific requirements in terms of data rates and latency.

WISeKey proposes for Telcos deploying 5G networks with a simple PKI certificate-based access control scheme that is implemented on a multi-layer communication architecture designed for 5G networks. The reinforcement of the 5G system with WISeKey technologies that provide security mechanisms for protection of a variety of trusted information, regarding humans as well as for machine-users, provides answers to the current trust deficit of 5G implementations.

WISeKey's scalable authentication and handover schemes can ensure security within the 5G network using various types of certificates with different features and utilization. The authentication scheme is based on zero knowledge proof (ZKP) and is used to achieve secure device registration procedure, before generating authorization certificates, that will be used to enable secure device-to-device communication.

AIoT is the brain that will power the nervous system of the network of IoT objects which are strongly authenticated to operate within WISeKey's secured ecosystem, which currently connects over 1.6 billion IoT devices secured with WISeKey's VaultIC. With the introduction of 5G, the ecosystem will continue to grow at a much faster rate as 5G will enable the connection of every object, person, and machine. AIoT will embed AI into the core infrastructure components of the ecosystem including Root of Trust, semiconductors, and edge computing. Specialized APIs are then used to provide interoperability between components at the device, software and platform level to optimize system and network operations. Trusted Data processed through AIoT is then collected and made accessible to extract value and enhance market intelligence and knowledge for customers. AIoT also enables secure automation of actions and business decisions based on real time trusted data and enables IoT to work independently with minimal human support, unlike the current state of the market which requires that all actions be coded in advance based on pre-defined scenarios.

The expanding of IoT is convenient and allows the implementation of many disruptive applications, but it is also riddled with risks. As the intelligence of devices on the edge increases, so does the attack surface. Hackers can easily and remotely take control of devices, intercept and manipulate data, tamper with routers and servers and take control of applications. Cybersecurity sits on cryptographic tools that protect systems from device-to-cloud. WISeKey's suite of hardware and software products create secure connections from the edge, where sensors and connected devices are creating data, all the way to the cloud, where decisions are made on how that data is processed and used. WISeKey's VaultiTrust is part of this consistent offer. WISeKey's VaultiTrust offers two modules: trusted data generation and secure elements provisioning. VaultiTrust takes advantage of WISeKey's government grade security certified offerings and end-to-end digital security management to generate identity keys and efficiently install them into chips. VaultiTrust's web portal complements the service by offering an easy way to configure, manage and track production. WISeKey operates FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified Hardware Security Modules (HSM) to efficiently generate secure data. These HSM are located in a WISeKey Common Criteria EAL5+ and ISO27001 certified backed up data center and the HSM can be shared only upon customer's request. WISeKey also offers a cryptography customization service whenever needed.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

