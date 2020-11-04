Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse Joins Wave Financial's Online Conference to Keynote

- Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, is to join other industry leaders including MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor as a Keynote speaker

- Wave Financial's Digital Asset Perspective Series III online conference, "Exploring the Risks of Digital Asset Yields", is on 12 November

LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave Financial Group is pleased to announce the final line up of speakers for their Digital Asset Perspective Series III. The focus for this conference will be on the risks and generating yield and income from digital assets, a part of the emerging industry that is rapidly gaining traction as both individuals and institutions seek the best returns from their exposure.

The line-up and panel discussions for the conference are as follows:

Derivatives

Panelists from Bloomberg Intelligence, Bit.com and Copper Staking

Panelists from Kraken, Aave and Tavis Digital Lending

Panelists from Genesis Global, BitGo and CoinDesk Yield Farming

Panelists from Zapper, Barnbridge and Fourth Revolution Capital

Wave Financial's Digital Asset Perspective series is designed to provide traditional market investors and professionals with unique perspectives on various aspects of the rapidly-growing digital asset ecosystem. Each event in the series is hosted virtually, allowing participants from all over the world to attend.

David Siemer, CEO of Wave Financial said:

"With another industry heavyweight in the form of Brad Garlinghouse from Ripple joining us along with Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy to do a Keynote speech, the line-up for this month's online conference on 12th November is as strong as ever. We are seeing increased interest in our Digital Asset Perspectives series, building our network of clients and partners to drive adoption of digital assets and investments forward."

Attendance at the event on 12 November is free and registration is available from this link:

About Wave Financial

Wave Financial LLC (Wave) is a Los Angeles and London based investment management company that provides institutional digital asset fund products. Led by a team of highly experienced financial services professionals, Wave provides investable funds via their diverse investment strategies applied to digital assets and tokenized real assets. Wave also offers managed accounts for HNWIs and family offices seeking tailored digital asset exposure, bespoke treasury management services, and early-stage venture capital and strategic consultation to the digital asset ecosystem.

Wave is regulated as a California Registered Investment Advisor (CRD#: 305726).

