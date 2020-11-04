The global transmission electron microscope market size is poised to grow by USD 357.09 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes will be one of the critical transmission electron microscope market trends. Market vendors are increasingly focusing on the development of newer models of transmission electron microscopes, such as reflection electron microscopes (REMs), scanning-transmission electron microscopes (STEMs), low-voltage electron microscopes (LVEMs), cryo-EM, and liquid-phase TEM (LP-TEM). REMs are widely used for finding surface information of the specimen. The ability of STEMs to directly produce images or results without the need for interpretation has boosted its adoption in research laboratories. LVEMs incorporate the features of transmission electron microscopes, scanning electron microscopes, and STEMs for providing high contrast images. Cryo-EM helps in overcoming biomolecule-related challenges such as poor compatibility with high-vacuum conditions and intense electron beams used in traditional transmission electron microscopes. LP-TEM ensures in-situ observations of the dynamic behavior of materials in liquids at the highest spatial and temporal resolution in controlled environments. The development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes that combine the features of both transmission electron microscopes and scanning electron microscopes will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major transmission electron microscope market growth came from the material science segment. Researchers use transmission electron microscopes for conducting studies on the solid state of materials, their chemical and physical structure, and their behavior when subjected to external agents. The rising demand for new engineered synthetic materials and high-quality polymer-based structures and the development of new alloys for the automobile industry are some of the factors fueling the demand of transmission electron microscope for material science applications. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the life science, nanotechnology, and semiconductor segments.

APAC was the largest market for transmission electron microscope in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of semiconductor industries, developments in nanotechnology, extensive industrialization, and rising investments in R&D are responsible for transmission electron microscope market growth in this region. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the critical markets for transmission electron microscope in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.

The global transmission electron microscope market is fragmented. Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co., Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., Nikon Metrology NV, Nion Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this transmission electron microscope market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global transmission electron microscope market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Need for 3D Analysis of Advanced Materials and Bio-samples will be a Key Market Trend

2D images are incapable of displaying a relationship between the 3D structure and the function of nanoscale objects. The growing need to understand the relationship between the structure and function of an object has boosted the demand for 3D structural analytical techniques, such as neutron spectroscopy, electron microscopy imaging, and X-ray diffraction. Transmission electron microscopes are widely used in both physical and biological sciences for structural analyses, involving the projection of 3D objects into 2D images. The increasing need for 3D analysis of advanced materials and bio-samples will boost the demand for transmission electron microscope during the next five years.

