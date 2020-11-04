Pride Group Enterprises Announces Reservations Placed for 150 Tesla Electric Semi Tractors

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / ????????Today, Pride Group Enterprises (PGE) is announcing that it has reserved 150 Tesla Electric Semis with the option to increase to 500 trucks. Sam Johal, Pride Group Enterprises CEO, announced that the company has placed a deposit to secure the initial units and build slots.

"With support from one of our long-term financial partners, Hitachi Capital, we are very excited to bring this innovative product to our strong customer base, helping forge a new path in clean transportation. We believe that electrification is the way of the future as we work together across multiple industries to reduce our carbon footprint," said Sam Johal. "As well, we have the option to increase our order as we gauge customer acceptance of this new technology." The allocation of units will be determined by Pride with special consideration in states and provinces with the most welcoming electric commercial vehicle environment, such as California.

"Pride Group Enterprises' vision is to invest in facilities that will support charging, full-service maintenance and a consistent supply of electric trucks on North American highways," states Johal. "We have first-hand knowledge of the transportation industry across multiple verticals and we (PGE) strongly believe that electric truck technology will overcome many challenges facing traditional diesel technology such as the related maintenance and associated downtime." To support the arrival of these units and all-electric Class 8 trucks, Pride Group Enterprises is already busy investing in the necessary infrastructure for parking, charging and full maintenance at all of its locations.

The company has dedicated significant resources over the past number of years to completely understand the technology, infrastructure, and capital requirements to make electric trucks a success within its existing network. Pride Group Enterprises operates businesses in equipment rental, leasing, logistics and sales - the company has plans to deploy these assets across all business divisions.

"With the addition of electric trucks to our portfolio of products, our service offering to our customers continues to evolve. Our reservation with Tesla is the first of many and we continue to work with all OEM partners and have more exciting projects in the works. We have put a lot of focus on growing from an equipment supplier to a complete one-stop-shop for the transportation industry. Some of the other offerings we've added include short-term rentals, full-service maintenance, in-house OEM warranty work and 3PL solution, to name a few," says Aman Johal, Vice President of Operations.

Pride Group Enterprises is a privately held, diversified company with 12 locations in the U.S. and Canada, with many more under development. The company and its affiliates are proud members of NationaLease, one of the largest full-service truck leasing organizations in North America.

