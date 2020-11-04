Technavio has been monitoring the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market and it is poised to grow by USD 170.80 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Johnson Johnson, KMLabs Inc., LENSAR Inc., Menlo Systems GmbH, NKT Photonics AS, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing incidence of cataracts and rising geriatric population will offer immense growth opportunities, potential risk of complications, lack of trained ophthalmologists and poor healthcare infrastructure in developing economies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Consumables And Accessories
- Equipment
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market report covers the following areas:
- Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market size
- Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market trends
- Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market industry analysis
This study identifies reimbursement coverage and healthcare initiatives as the prime reasons driving the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market growth during the next few years.
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market, including some of the vendors such as Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Johnson Johnson, KMLabs Inc., LENSAR Inc., Menlo Systems GmbH, NKT Photonics AS, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Consumables and accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Equipment Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Segmentation by Application
- Refractive surgery
- Cataract Surgery
Segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals
- Eye care centers
- ASCs
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alcon Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Johnson Johnson
- KMLabs Inc.
- LENSAR Inc.
- Menlo Systems GmbH
- NKT Photonics AS
- SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
