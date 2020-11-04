ARC Document Solutions: ARC Continues to Exceed Expectations in the Third Quarter with Year-Over-Year Increases in EBITDA, EPS and Cash Flow from Operations

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC), a leading document solutions provider to professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (All dollar amounts in millions, except EPS) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 72.4 $ 94.1 $ 225.1 $ 290.1 Gross margin 33.4 % 32.3 % 32.1 % 32.7 % Net income attributable to ARC $ 2.8 $ 1.1 $ 4.9 $ 2.2 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC $ 2.9 $ 1.6 $ 5.3 $ 5.4 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Cash provided by operating activities $ 12.8 $ 10.8 $ 39.0 $ 29.8 EBITDA $ 12.1 $ 11.1 $ 33.3 $ 35.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.5 $ 12.1 $ 34.6 $ 37.7 Capital Expenditures $ 2.5 $ 2.4 $ 5.1 $ 8.4

Management Commentary:

"The continuing strength of our quarterly performance clearly speaks to the validity of our long-term plans," said Suri Suriyakumar, Chairman, President and CEO of ARC. "As the economic and cultural landscape continues to evolve in the face of the pandemic, we are adapting to the opportunities it presents for both new business and for refining our cost structure."

"As we noted last month, returning shareholder value remains a key corporate objective, and ensuring consistent performance to support it has been an important part of our efforts since March," Mr. Suriyakumar continued. "We are confident in our ability to continue our dividend and share repurchase programs in the future, and anticipate a re-commencement of both programs before the end of the year."

"As a result of our performance over the past two quarters, the strength and staying power of ARC under its new configuration is clear," said Jorge Avalos, Chief Financial Officer of ARC. "Sales of $72.4 million were very strong in the face of the continuing pandemic, and our EBITDA for the quarter actually grew year-over-year despite lower sales. Earnings per share more than doubled sequentially. Cash flow from operations grew considerably at $12.8 million for the quarter and $39 million year to date. Combined with a strong capital structure that includes a year-to-date cash balance increase of more than $20 million, we believe our ability to support our shareholders and to weather the continuing uncertainties in the coming winter months is assured."

2020 Third Quarter Supplemental Information:

Net sales were $72.4 million, a 23.1% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Cash & cash equivalents on the consolidated balance sheet in the third quarter 2020 were $50.3 million.

Days sales outstanding were 51 in Q3 2020 and 55 in Q3 2019.

Architectural, engineering, construction and building owner/operators (AEC/O) customers comprised approximately 70% of total net sales, while customers outside of construction made up approximately 30% of total net sales.

The number of MPS locations have remained relatively flat year over year at approximately 10,800 as of September 30, 2020.

Net Revenue

In millions 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 FYE 2019 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 Total net revenue $ 72.4 $ 64.3 $ 88.4 $ 382.4 $ 92.3 $ 94.1

For the third quarter 2020, net revenue declined 23.1%, or $21.7 million, compared to the third quarter of 2019, largely due to reduced sales resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Chinese Equipment and Supplies division accounted for $3.5 million of the revenue drop in the third quarter 2020.

Revenue by Business Lines

In millions 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 FYE 2019 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 CDIM $ 47.1 $ 41.1 $ 49.2 $ 205.5 $ 49.8 $ 50.5 MPS $ 17.6 $ 16.2 $ 27.3 $ 123.3 $ 30.2 $ 30.6 AIM $ 2.9 $ 2.7 $ 3.6 $ 14.1 $ 3.7 $ 3.5 Equipment and supplies $ 4.7 $ 4.4 $ 8.4 $ 39.5 $ 8.6 $ 9.5

For the third quarter 2020, construction document and information management (CDIM) sales declined 6.7% compared to prior year, primarily due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Declines in CDIM sales were driven by a lack of demand for traditional printing services, particularly in the construction space, offset partially by non-traditional printing services such as color imaging for health and safety signage, as well as retail, promotional and marketing projects.

For the third quarter 2020, managed print services (MPS) sales declined 42.3% compared to prior year. MPS sales declined due to decreases in office print volumes at existing customer accounts as employees followed shelter-at-home orders beginning late in March.

For the third quarter 2020, archiving and information management (AIM) sales decreased 17.2% compared to prior year. Sales decreases in AIM were driven by factors similar to our MPS line as office work declined in the face of shelter-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the third quarter 2020, equipment and supplies sales declined 50.3% compared to prior year. Declines were driven primarily by constrained capital spending in China due to the early and prolonged effects of the pandemic and their effect on our Chinese joint venture.

Gross Profit

In millions unless otherwise indicated 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 FYE 2019 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 Gross profit $ 24.2 $ 20.4 $ 27.6 $ 125.2 $ 30.2 $ 30.4 Gross margin 33.4 % 31.8 % 31.2 % 32.7 % 32.8 % 32.3 %

The year-over-year gross profit decline in the third quarter of 2020 was due to lower sales volume. Gross profit margin increased by 110 basis points year-over-year despite $21.7 million in overall sales declines. It was aided by the drop in low margin Equipment and Supplies sales in China and cost saving activities in connection with the restructuring plan we initiated in the third quarter of 2019, as well as cost savings initiated in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. With the sequential increase in sales during the third quarter of 2020, coupled with our reduced cost structure, this resulted in the 110 basis points increase in gross margins in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

In millions 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 FYE 2019 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 19.2 $ 17.3 $ 24.3 $ 107.3 $ 26.4 $ 26.0

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the third quarter 2020 declined by 26.3% year-over-year. The decrease was due to cost saving activities in connection with the restructuring plan we initiated in the third quarter of 2019, as well as cost savings initiated in response to the current pandemic.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

In millions unless otherwise indicated 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 FYE 2019 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 Net income attributable to ARC - GAAP $ 2.8 $ 1.5 $ 0.7 $ 3.0 $ 0.8 $ 1.1 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC $ 2.9 $ 1.2 $ 1.2 $ 6.8 $ 1.4 $ 1.6 Earnings per share attributable to ARC Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.15 $ 0.03 $ 0.04

Year-over-year increases in GAAP net income and adjusted net income attributable to ARC was driven by the increase in gross margin and the reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses noted above.

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

In millions 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 FYE 2019 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 Cash provided by operating activities $ 12.8 $ 23.5 $ 2.8 $ 52.8 $ 23.0 $ 10.8

Cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 18.1% year-over-year due to an increase in EBITDA, improved management of operating assets and liabilities, and aggressive cash management initiatives instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

EBITDA

In millions 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 FYE 2019 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 EBITDA $ 12.1 $ 10.3 $ 10.9 $ 45.9 $ 10.3 $ 11.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.5 $ 10.7 $ 11.4 $ 49.4 $ 11.7 $ 12.1

Increases in EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 were driven by significant declines in selling, general and administrative expenses as noted above.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Sales from Services and Product Lines as a Percentage of Net Sales 2020 2019 2020 2019 CDIM 65.1 % 53.7 % 61.0 % 53.6 % MPS 24.4 % 32.5 % 27.2 % 32.1 % AIM 4.0 % 3.7 % 4.1 % 3.6 % Equipment and supplies sales 6.5 % 10.1 % 7.7 % 10.7 %

Outlook

Due to the economic uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, ARC has withdrawn its forecast for 2020 until such time as more reliable indicators become available.

Teleconference and Webcast

ARC Document Solutions will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 2 P.M. Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time) to discuss results for the Company's 2020 third quarter. To access the live audio call, dial (833) 968-2212. International callers may join the conference by dialing (778) 560-2897. The conference code is 6392324 and will be required to dial in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available on the investor relations page of ARC Document Solution's website at http://ir.e-arc.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC)

ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current opinions, estimates and assumptions of management regarding future events and the future financial performance of the Company, including forward-looking statements related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations. Words and phrases such as "we are adapting to the opportunities", "we are confident in our ability", "we believe our ability to support our shareholders and to weather the continuing uncertainties in the coming winter months is assured", "anticipate", and "assured", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements and all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, any projections regarding earnings, revenues and financial performance of the Company, could be deemed forward-looking statements. We caution you that such statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition to matters affecting the construction, managed print services, document management or reprographics industries, or the economy generally, factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations stated in forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors described in the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A in ARC Document Solution's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic filings and prospectuses. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

David Stickney

VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

925-949-5114

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, Current assets: 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,342 $ 29,425 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for accounts receivable of $2,305 and $2,099 41,322 51,432 Inventory 10,502 13,936 Prepaid expenses 4,663 4,783 Other current assets 4,051 6,807 Total current assets 110,880 106,383 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $223,197 and $210,849 62,971 70,334 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 37,743 41,238 Goodwill 121,051 121,051 Other intangible assets, net 641 1,996 Deferred income taxes 17,287 19,755 Other assets 2,127 2,400 Total assets $ 352,700 $ 363,157 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,317 $ 23,231 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 10,798 14,569 Accrued expenses 17,167 20,440 Current operating lease liabilities 11,779 11,060 Current portion of finance leases 18,748 17,075 Total current liabilities 77,809 86,375 Long-term operating lease liabilities 34,082 37,260 Long-term debt and finance leases 87,374 89,082 Other long-term liabilities 500 400 Total liabilities 199,765 213,117 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 49,911 and 49,189 shares issued and 43,863 and 45,228 shares outstanding 50 49 Additional paid-in capital 127,505 126,117 Retained earnings 36,477 31,969 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,611) (3,357 ) 160,421 154,778 Less cost of common stock in treasury, 6,048 and 3,960 shares 13,842 11,410 Total ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders' equity 146,579 143,368 Noncontrolling interest 6,356 6,672 Total equity 152,935 150,040 Total liabilities and equity $ 352,700 $ 363,157

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 72,379 $ 94,104 $ 225,123 $ 290,099 Cost of sales 48,186 63,702 152,888 195,174 Gross profit 24,193 30,402 72,235 94,925 Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,186 26,025 60,816 80,881 Amortization of intangible assets 285 718 1,353 2,480 Restructuring expense - 311 - 311 Income from operations 4,722 3,348 10,066 11,253 Other income, net (11) (17 ) (44) (53 ) Interest expense, net 871 1,264 3,111 4,066 Income before income tax provision 3,862 2,101 6,999 7,240 Income tax provision 1,234 1,042 2,489 5,222 Net income 2,628 1,059 4,510 2,018 Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 163 16 425 173 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders $ 2,791 $ 1,075 $ 4,935 $ 2,191 Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,747 44,978 43,017 45,107 Diluted 42,918 44,992 43,160 45,213

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 2,628 $ 1,059 $ 4,510 $ 2,018 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for accounts receivable 189 76 706 430 Depreciation 6,938 7,030 21,402 21,600 Amortization of intangible assets 285 718 1,353 2,480 Amortization of deferred financing costs 16 52 48 162 Stock-based compensation 413 622 1,333 1,854 Deferred income taxes 1,175 782 2,419 4,684 Deferred tax valuation allowance 50 89 22 115 Restructuring expense, non-cash portion - 46 - 46 Other non-cash items, net 258 (120 ) 226 (209 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,144 1,836 9,310 (258 ) Inventory 1,527 1,011 3,469 1,242 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,754 3,113 10,765 7,094 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,617) (5,507 ) (16,548) (11,464 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 12,760 10,807 39,015 29,794 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (2,472) (2,401 ) (5,053) (8,406 ) Other 170 41 250 342 Net cash used in investing activities (2,302) (2,360 ) (4,803) (8,064 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 15 28 55 109 Share repurchases - (319 ) (2,432) (1,186 ) Contingent consideration on prior acquisitions - - - (3 ) Payments on finance leases and long-term debt agreements (3,936) (6,105 ) (10,236) (17,551 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 5,000 6,500 45,000 19,750 Payments under revolving credit facilities (20,000) (10,000 ) (45,000) (31,000 ) Dividends paid - - (870) - Net cash used in financing activities (18,921) (9,896 ) (13,483) (29,881 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash balances 374 511 188 (479 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (8,089) (938 ) 20,917 (8,630 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 58,431 21,741 29,425 29,433 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 50,342 $ 20,803 $ 50,342 $ 20,803 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Noncash investing and financing activities Finance lease obligations incurred $ 1,546 $ 4,193 $ 9,624 $ 13,010 Operating lease obligations incurred $ 938 $ 898 $ 4,582 $ 3,257

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Net Sales by Product Line

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 CDIM $ 47,107 $ 50,502 $ 137,337 $ 155,701 MPS 17,648 30,607 61,189 93,092 AIM 2,910 3,516 9,163 10,380 Equipment and supplies sales 4,714 9,479 17,434 30,926 Net sales $ 72,379 $ 94,104 $ 225,123 $ 290,099

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of cash flows provided by operating activities to EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA

(In thousands)(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 12,760 $ 10,807 $ 39,015 $ 29,794 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (808) (453 ) (6,996) 3,386 Non-cash expenses, including depreciation and amortization (9,324) (9,295 ) (27,509) (31,162 ) Income tax provision 1,234 1,042 2,489 5,222 Interest expense, net 871 1,264 3,111 4,066 Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 163 16 425 173 Depreciation and amortization 7,223 7,748 22,755 24,080 EBITDA 12,119 11,129 33,290 35,559 Restructuring expense - 311 - 311 Stock-based compensation 413 622 1,333 1,854 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,532 $ 12,062 $ 34,623 $ 37,724

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 2,791 $ 1,075 $ 4,935 $ 2,191 Interest expense, net 871 1,264 3,111 4,066 Income tax provision 1,234 1,042 2,489 5,222 Depreciation and amortization 7,223 7,748 22,755 24,080 EBITDA 12,119 11,129 33,290 35,559 Restructuring expense - 311 - 311 Stock-based compensation 413 622 1,333 1,854 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,532 $ 12,062 $ 34,623 $ 37,724

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of net income attributable to ARC to unaudited adjusted net income attributable to ARC

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 2,791 $ 1,075 $ 4,935 $ 2,191 Restructuring expense - 311 - 311 Income tax benefit related to above items - (81 ) - (81 ) Deferred tax valuation allowance and other discrete tax items 99 321 358 2,939 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 2,890 $ 1,626 $ 5,293 $ 5,360 Actual: Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,747 44,978 43,017 45,107 Diluted 42,918 44,992 43,160 45,213 Adjusted: Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,747 44,978 43,017 45,107 Diluted 42,918 44,992 43,160 45,213

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and related ratios presented in this report are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, income from operations, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of our liquidity.

EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We have presented EBITDA and related ratios because we consider them important supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity. We believe investors may also find these measures meaningful, given how our management makes use of them. The following is a discussion of our use of these measures.

We use EBITDA to measure and compare the performance of our operating segments. Our operating segments' financial performance includes all of the operating activities except debt and taxation which are managed at the corporate level for U.S. operating segments. We use EBITDA to compare the performance of our operating segments and to measure performance for determining consolidated-level compensation. In addition, we use EBITDA to evaluate potential acquisitions and potential capital expenditures.

EBITDA and related ratios have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

They do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures and contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

They do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary, to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and related ratios should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in business growth or to reduce our indebtedness. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and related ratios only as supplements.

Our presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA is an attempt to provide meaningful comparisons to our historical performance for our existing and future investors. The unprecedented changes in our end markets over the past several years have required us to take measures that are unique in our history and specific to individual circumstances. Comparisons inclusive of these actions make normal financial and other performance patterns difficult to discern under a strict GAAP presentation. Each non-GAAP presentation, however, is explained in detail in the reconciliation tables above.

Specifically, we have presented adjusted net income attributable to ARC and adjusted earnings per share attributable to ARC shareholders for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 to exclude restructuring expense and to reflect the exclusion of changes in the valuation allowances related to certain deferred tax assets and other discrete tax items. This presentation facilitates a meaningful comparison of our operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

We have presented adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 to exclude stock-based compensation expense and restructuring expense. The adjustment of EBITDA is consistent with the definition of adjusted EBITDA in our credit agreement; therefore, we believe this information is useful to investors in assessing our financial performance.

