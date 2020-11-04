Glenbriar Technologies Inc.: Glenbriar Announces Agreement to Acquire Kick Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Glenbriar Technologies Inc. (CSE:GTI.X) (the "Company") wishes to announce that it has entered into an arms length agreement to acquire all of the shares of private BC based Kick Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Kick"). The agreement contemplates that the Company will issue up to 348 million common shares of the Company, at a deemed value of approximately $8.5 million, to the shareholders of Kick. That amount of shares assumes a concurrent private placement by Kick of $1,625,000.

The Company is also undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,500,000 by the sale of units at $0.03, each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.05 for 2 years.

The transaction is subject to exchange approval, further due diligence and shareholder approval. The transaction will be considered a Fundamental Change pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, subject to shareholder and CSE review. Trading in the shares of the Company will be halted pending review and approval of the transaction.

About Kick

Kick Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2020 and is a specialized health and wellness company with exclusive rights/licenses to produce, market, package, sell and distribute 6 pharmaceutical and therapeutic products throughout Europe, North America and the United Kingdom. Many of the products are sale-ready, with proven history and significant sales upside once marketed and sold at scale, and are focused on the global sexual wellness and enhancement market. Kick also holds the rights to a patent application for an alternate delivery system for the drug Nabilone, an FDA approved, medical grade synthetic cannabinoid. The company anticipates increasing value for shareholders through further mergers and acquisitions that complement its strong portfolio of intellectual property.

