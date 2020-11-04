The video streaming software market is expected to grow by USD 6.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005381/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video Streaming Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The availability of improved digital infrastructure is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/video-streaming-software-market-industry-analysis

Video Streaming Software Market: Streaming Type Landscape

Video-on-demand software providers are offering various subscription options and premium content. The extensive development in high-speed broadband and telecom network infrastructure and the emergence of 4G and 5G technologies in emerging economies are some of the factors boosting the growth of the video streaming software market in the video on-demand segment. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the live segment.

Video Streaming Software Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest market for video streaming software in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Growing media and entertainment, telecom, and education industries, increasing investments in smart classes, and rising demand for easily accessible software services are contributing to the video streaming software market growth in this region. Over 28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for video streaming software in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other geographies.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

Brightcove Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Mirillis Ltd.

NCH Software Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Panopto Inc.

SplitmediaLabs Ltd.

Telestream LLC

Wowza Media Systems LLC.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY STREAMING TYPE

Market segmentation by streaming type

Comparison by streaming type

Video on demand Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Live Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by streaming type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of video streaming service providers

Increased application of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL), and machine learning (ML) technologies

Expansion in the variety of streaming contents

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Brightcove Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Mirillis Ltd.

NCH Software Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Panopto Inc.

SplitmediaLabs Ltd.

Telestream LLC

Wowza Media Systems LLC

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005381/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/