Former CEO in professional services, senior advisor in banking and expert in leadership and performance joins Boyden to advise clients through strategic change and transformation

Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today announced that Petter Kleppe has joined the firm as a Partner in Norway.

Upon making the announcement, Trina Gordon, President CEO, said, "Petter's perspective as a leader in professional and financial services is extremely valuable to our clients in Norway and worldwide. His experience in leadership during different business cycles will bring clarity to clients making strategic leadership decisions."

"I am delighted to join one of the most respected firms for leadership and talent consulting in Norway," said Petter Kleppe, Partner, Boyden Norway. "I am keen to leverage my experience in leadership and the business HR agenda to help clients attract, retain and develop the right leaders. Leadership is contextual and clients need strategic advisors who have been in their shoes and understand how best to help them drive their business forward".

Kleppe will work with Boyden's global professional services, financial services, technology and HR practices, delivering executive search and leadership consulting outcomes for clients based in Norway, and global clients investing in the market and wider Nordic region.

He is a public speaker, author and active proponent of 'healthy leadership.' His ability to coach people to exceptional levels of performance has produced results in both business and sport at globally competitive levels. In the corporate environment he has specialised skills in managing HR organisations and core global HR processes, and provides deep expertise in developing employee engagement and performance excellence as well as business transformation.

Kleppe was formerly Head of Business Transformation Norway and Senior Advisor in the investment banking unit of Nordic Bank SEB. Previous roles at SEB include Head of HR Organisational Development and Senior Advisor, Transformation. He was formerly CEO and Special Advisor, International Projects for DLA Piper Norway and CEO of Colliers International Norway. Prior to that, Kleppe was Managing Partner at PwC Consulting IBM Business. He has lived in Norway, the UK and Belgium, and speaks Norwegian and English.

Boyden Norway has worked with local, regional and global clients for 30 years and is well known for its exceptional client service and candidate management. The team provides executive search, leadership consulting and interim management to leading organisations in industry, technology, financial and professional services. Cross-sector expertise includes CEO and Board services, Human Resources and bespoke services to private equity and venture capital investors.

