Infinity Bank Santa Ana California: Infinity Bank Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Infinity Bank (OTCQB:INFT) (the "Bank") announced financial results as of September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the third quarter of 2020:

Total loans increased by $21 million

Total deposits increased by $10 million

The net loss for the quarter decreased 18% from the prior quarter

Net income (before provisions for loan and lease losses) totaled $74 thousand for the quarter

Loans

Total loans increased by $21 million, or 18.3% to $136.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and by $62.2 million, or 84.3% compared to December 31, 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, the Bank increased new loan commitments by $23.3 million of which 53% were commercial loans. Also included in the loan portfolio is $28 million of loans funded in the second quarter under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") that were authorized under the CARES Act. The Bank increased its loan to deposit ratio to 89.1% as of September 30, 2020 from 80.6% and 56.7% as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. PPP Loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Government and, therefore, do not require an allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") to be allocated to them. As a result, while the Bank maintained an ALLL ratio of 1.25% on non-PPP loans, the overall ratio of ALLL to total loans remained at 1.0%.

Deposits

Total deposits were $152.7 million, an increase of $10 million, or 7.0% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts decreased by $1.5 million, or 2.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits increased by $11.6 million, or 20.0% compared to the quarter ended, June 30, 2020. As a result of the PPP loan program, during the second quarter the Bank experienced deposit growth in the form of both loan proceeds deposited into the Bank and the addition of several key relationships.

The cost of total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 39 basis points, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to quarter ended June 30, 2020 and a decrease of 15 basis points when compared to the same time last year.

Net-Interest Income

Net-interest income totaled $1.6 million an increase of $366 thousand, or 30.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from previous quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net-interest income grew by $673 thousand, or 74.9% when compared to the same period last year. The Bank's primary source of revenue was driven by interest income from loans. The Bank's net interest margin increased by 34 basis points at the end of the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from the previous linked quarter and a decrease of 39 basis points compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in the net interest margin during the third quarter of 2020 was driven by the increase in loans outstanding which are higher yielding than other assets, such as cash or investments. The decrease in the net interest margin when compared to the prior year was primarily driven by the substantial lowering of a key rate by the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee ("FOMC"). In particular, the FOMC lowered the target federal funds rates by 150 basis points during March of this year. That decrease continues to have a direct impact on the Bank's net interest margin as many of our loans are tied to rate indices that are directly or indirectly based on the target federal funds rate set by the FOMC.

Non-Interest Income

At September 30, 2020, total non-interest income totaled $51 thousand, a decrease of $2 thousand, or 3.8% from previous quarter ended June 30, 2020. Non-interest income decreased $81 thousand, or 61.4% when compared to this same period last year.

Non-Interest Expense

The Bank's total non-interest expense increased by $281 thousand, or 22.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 versus the previous quarter ended June 30, 2020. Non-interest expense increased $394 thousand, or 34.1% when compared to the comparable period ended September 30, 2019. The increase in non-interest expense from the second quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by an increase in employee expense. This increase was driven by incentives paid and onetime charges related to internal restructuring.

Net Income

The Bank recorded a net loss of $165 thousand ($0.05 per share), a decrease of 18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 versus a net loss of $201 thousand ($0.06 per share) and a net loss of $298 thousand ($0.09 per share) compared to the quarter ended, June 30, 2020 and quarter ended, September 30, 2019, respectively. The Bank continues to inch closer to profitability. The total of non-cash transactions related to the ALLL and employee stock options was $315 thousand for the third quarter and $265 thousand for the second quarter of 2020. If these were not included, the Bank would have a net income of $150 thousand and $64 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Capital

At September 30, 2020, the Bank remained well-capitalized under the regulatory capital ratio guidelines with a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 15.7%, a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.5%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 13.3%.

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 27,952 $ 42,136 $ 13,476 Securities available for sale 24,350 21,130 27,788 Total Loans 136,074 115,036 73,840 Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,387 ) (1,148 ) (923 ) Net Loans 134,687 113,888 72,917 Premises and equipment, net 1,662 1,754 1,960 Other assets 1,319 1,100 491 TOTAL ASSETS $ 189,970 $ 180,008 $ 116,632 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 63,258 $ 64,800 $ 43,451 Interest bearing 69,393 57,820 45,567 Time certificates of deposit 20,037 20,037 - Total deposits 152,688 142,657 89,018 Other liabilities 11,768 11,801 1,835 TOTAL LIABILITIES 164,456 154,458 90,853 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 32,881 32,806 32,652 Accumulated deficit (6,866 ) (6,866 ) (4,934 ) Net income (loss) (548 ) (383 ) (1,932 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain 47 (7 ) (7 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 25,514 25,550 25,779 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 189,970 $ 180,008 $ 116,632

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) For the Three

Months Ended For the Nine

Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Interest Income: Loans $ 1,688 $ 1,307 $ 651 $ 4,154 $ 1,377 Investment securities 29 19 159 142 393 Other short-term investments 17 25 187 102 696 Total interest income 1,734 1,351 997 4,398 2,466 Interest expense: Deposits 163 146 99 436 270 Borrowed funds - - - - - Total interest expense 163 146 99 436 270 Net interest income 1,571 1,205 898 3,962 2,196 Provision for loan and lease losses 239 192 174 464 407 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 1,332 1,013 724 3,498 1,789 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 26 20 16 69 36 Other income 25 31 19 80 45 Gain (loss) on securities - 2 97 9 97 Total non-interest income 51 53 132 158 178 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 1,076 825 768 2,873 2,356 Occupancy 86 91 82 268 241 Furniture, fixture & equipment 43 51 41 136 127 Data processing 88 77 60 235 166 Professional & legal 107 72 65 261 241 Marketing 18 14 12 38 35 Other expense 130 137 126 393 327 Total non-interest expense 1,548 1,267 1,154 4,204 3,493 Income (loss) before taxes (165 ) (201 ) (298 ) (548 ) (1,526 ) Income tax expense - - - - - Net Income (Loss) $ (165 ) $ (201 ) $ (298 ) $ (548 ) $ (1,526 ) Earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"): Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.46 ) Common shares outstanding 3,312,858 3,306,429 3,306,429 3,312,858 3,306,429

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS At and For the Three

Months Ended At and For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Net interest margin 3.32 % 2.98 % 3.71 % 3.42 % 3.41 % Cost of funds 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.54 % 0.44 % 0.58 % Loan to deposit ratio 89.12 % 80.64 % 56.73 % 89.12 % 56.73 % Asset Quality Summary: Allowance for loan loss/Total loans 1.02 % 1.00 % 1.25 % 1.02 % 1.25 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.67 % 18.77 % 40.30 % 15.67 % 40.30 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.52 % 19.62 % 41.20 % 16.52 % 41.20 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 13.28 % 15.37 % 26.26 % 13.28 % 26.26 %







