The new thermal treatment air filtration market research from Technavio indicates Neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the surging investments in the water and wastewater treatment industry," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

The expansion of the water and wastewater treatment industry will have a significant influence on the growth of this market. There is an increase in the scarcity of high-quality potable water for commercial, industrial, and domestic users because of the rapid urbanization and growing population. Though several developed economies have well-developed water treatment infrastructure, the lack of proper distribution facilities results in the contamination of the water in transit. Various European countries that already have technologically advanced industrial water treatment infrastructure are now focusing on municipal water treatment infrastructure. For instance, Germany and the UK are planning to invest heavily in developing municipal water treatment infrastructure by 2019. These surging investments in the water and wastewater treatment industry will result in the increasing demand for thermal treatment air filtration systems. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

As the markets recover, Technavio expects the thermal treatment air filtration market size to grow by USD 888.29 million during the period 2020-2024.

Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The thermal treatment air filtration market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.22%.

RTO offers one of the most cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions for the reduction of odorous air emissions and VOCs. RTOs use high heat to oxidize toxic compounds in the evaporation chamber.

The ability of the technology to reuse the heat in the oxidizer chamber is making it increasingly popular. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the thermal treatment air filtration market size.

Regional Analysis

58% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The increasing number of investments in the oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and power industries will significantly drive thermal treatment air filtration market growth in this region over the forecast period.

China and India are the key markets for thermal treatment air filtration in APAC.

Notes:

The thermal treatment air filtration market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The thermal treatment air filtration market is segmented by Type (RTO, thermal oxidizer, catalytic oxidizer, and RCO), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and End-user (oil and gas, metalworking, chemical, transportation, electronics and semiconductor, pulp and paper, and food and beverage).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including CECO Environmental Corp., CTP Air Pollution Control GmbH, Cycle Therm LLC, Durr AG, Eisenmann SE, Perceptive Industries Inc., Pollution Systems, Taikisha Ltd., Tellkamp Systems Inc., and Zeeco Inc.

