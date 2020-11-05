The global N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market size is expected to grow by USD 388.99 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005749/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The high demand from APAC is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as toxic effects pertaining to the use of N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone will hamper the market growth.

The demand for N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone is increasing due to growth of the automotive industry, as the compound is extensively used in batteries and circuits. The rising adoption rate of electric vehicles in developing countries such as China and India will further boost the demand for N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone in APAC, which is a significant market share holder in terms of geography. Technavio's market research report identifies that the growth in the automotive industry will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market until 2024. Also, numerous other end-user industries such as paints and coating, electronics, and pharmaceutical, are adopting N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone due to rapid urbanization, growing population, the increasing personal disposable income, and the booming construction industry.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone-market-industry-analysis

Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market: Application Landscape

N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone is mainly used as a solvent for extraction in the petrochemical industry. Since the downstream or refining process of petroleum crude oil and the purification of natural gas is growing, the demand for N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone has increased exponentially. Therefore, the market growth by the petrochemical industry segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising investment in industrial activities coupled with the changing favorable FDI policies in APAC countries will significantly drive N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market growth in this region over the forecast period. 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Co. Ltd.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

BYN Chemical Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reportsTechnavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Oil and gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmaceuticals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Paints and coatings Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Co. Ltd.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

BYN Chemical Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005749/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/