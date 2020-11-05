Anzeige
Novamind Ventures Inc.: Novamind to Discuss the Role of Ketamine in Eating Disorder Treatment at Leading Psychiatry Conference

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Novamind Ventures Inc. ("Novamind"), a mental health and wellness company specialized in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, is pleased to announce that it will present at the Royal College of Psychiatrists ("RCPsych") Faculty of Eating Disorders Annual Conference. On November 5th, from 9:40-10:10 GMT, Novamind's Chief Medical Officer, Reid Robison, MD, will deliver a talk titled "The Role of Ketamine in Eating Disorder Treatment".

"I look forward to sharing with RCPsych how I have witnessed remarkable healing journeys through ketamine therapy for so many clients, including those with treatment-resistant eating disorders. I am also excited to discuss Novamind's progress developing evidence-based treatment protocols to support the wide-spread adoption of ketamine treatment for this underserved family of conditions," commented Dr. Reid Robison.

For more information, or to register for the RCPsych conference, please visit

https://www.rcpsych.ac.uk/events/conferences/detail/2020/11/05/default-calendar/faculty-of-eating-disorders-psychiatry-annual-conference-2020

About the Royal College of Psychiatrists

RCPsych is the primary professional and educational body for psychiatrists in the United Kingdom. The college works to secure the best outcomes for people with mental illness, learning difficulties and developmental disorders by promoting excellent mental health services, training outstanding psychiatrists, promoting quality and research, setting standards and being the voice of psychiatry. For more information visit www.rcpsych.ac.uk.

About Novamind
Novamind is building a global network of clinics, retreats and research sites to serve the regulated psychedelics industry. We provide access to safe, legal psychedelic experiences, while advancing research for psychedelic medicine. For more information visit www.novamind.ca.

Contact Information

Novamind
Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director
T: +1 (647) 953 9512
E: contact@novamind.ca

SOURCE: Novamind Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/614659/Novamind-to-Discuss-the-Role-of-Ketamine-in-Eating-Disorder-Treatment-at-Leading-Psychiatry-Conference

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
