World Trade Point Federation WTPF, WISeKey and the OISTE.ORG Foundation announces in Geneva a strategic collaboration on the New Generation of Trade Points

Geneva, Switzerland / Zurich Switzerland - November 5, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company today announced a strategic collaboration with The World Trade Point Federation ("WTPF"), an international non-governmental organization to integrate WISeKey's Public Key Infrastructures into WTPF's backbone.

Allowing the global network of trade information and facilitation centers, known as Trade Points, and an extensive platform of e-trade desks, assisting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in over 70 countries worldwide to trade internationally through the use of electronic commerce and cybersecurity technologies requiring Trusted Digital Identities, to be powered by WISeKey Technology.

The WTPF will be able to provide trusted identities to their Trade Points and related enterprises becoming one of the largest networks of trusted RA Registration Authorities in the world. This approach is in line with the United Nations ID2020 which is formed as a not-for-profit corporation (501(c)(3) status pending) that seeks to build a platform to harness innovation and enable emerging digital technology to address the challenge of creating legal identities for vulnerable populations, including the victims of human trafficking, modern-day slavery and refugee crises around the world.

This collaboration is also inspired by UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 ("The promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, the provision of access to justice for all, and building effective, accountable institutions at all levels"), and Target 9 ("By 2030, provide legal identity for all, including birth registration") initiatives which are calling for the creation of an online environment, or an Identity Ecosystem where individuals and organizations can complete online transactions with confidence, trusting the identities of each other and the identities of the infrastructure that the transaction runs on. WISeKey would bring into this agreement a trusted identity platform to securely complete the platform with the required components to provide eMerchant services. These platforms would be evaluated by the WTPF to ensure that solutions are fully in-line with the business needs of all participants, and would appropriately integrate WISeKey's digital identity technology as a mean to protect credentials and transactions between all parties involved.

WISeKey and WTPF will develop a business model to encourage Trade Points to create a Blockchain Center of excellence in the framework of their strategy and activities, operating as a coordinated, interoperable blockchain ecosystem around the world, allowing all partners to fully benefit from shared learnings, experiences and resources.

This cooperation would be introduced to the United Nations, WSIS, ITU, World Economic Forum, The Clinton Global Initiative as a means of leveraging the platform not only as an excellent business opportunity but also as a means of addressing global problems like global remittances services for the unbanked and others.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

