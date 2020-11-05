"Solid YTD performance and value creation initiatives on track"

SES S.A. announced financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005829/en/

SES S.A.: YTD 2020 Results

Solid performance with continued strong underlying growth across Networks

Networks revenue +7.5% year-on-year (1,2) ; Q3 2020 Video revenue stable quarter-on-quarter (1,2)

; Q3 2020 Video revenue stable quarter-on-quarter Adjusted EBITDA(3) EUR 883 million representing 62.6% margin with recurring operating expenses reduced 3.7% year-on-year

On track to deliver on FY 2020 financial outlook

Over 97% of group revenue outlook (EUR 1,860-1,900 million (4) ) already contracted

) already contracted 'Exceptional' COVID-19 cost mitigations of around EUR 50 million underpin Adjusted EBITDA(3) outlook (EUR 1,120-1,160 million(4)

Strong progress across four key initiatives that will drive substantial long-term value

On track to clear U.S. C-band by the stated deadlines and realise the full USD 4 billion of accelerated relocation payments

Simplify Amplify initiatives implemented unlocking EUR 40-50 million of annual EBITDA optimisations from 2021 onwards; having concluded its investigation, the SES Board has decided not to pursue a separation of Networks within SES at this time

Building the multi-orbit 'Network of the Future' through launch and interoperability of SES-17 and O3b mPOWER. Positioned to capture growth resulting from the projected three-fold increase in addressable market (5) ; USD 0.5 billion of contract backlog secured across the programmes with commercial traction increasing as launch approaches

; USD 0.5 billion of contract backlog secured across the programmes with commercial traction increasing as launch approaches Foundational and expanded partnership with Microsoft and Azure Orbital at the heart of 'cloud-first' strategy to transform service delivery, expand service offerings and enhance customer experience

Steve Collar, CEO of SES, commented: "Our solid performance continued into the third quarter, despite ongoing COVID-19 headwinds, with sustained growth across Networks and stable revenue quarter-on-quarter in our Video business. We were delighted to announce a substantial extension of our relationship with Canal+ across three orbital locations and valued at over EUR 230 million, as well as a meaningful extension of our strategic partnership with Microsoft as an Azure Orbital connectivity partner and satellite partner for Azure Modular Data Centres. We took measures early in the development of the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the bottom line and the benefits of these cost-saving measures are reflected in our resilient Adjusted EBITDA performance. Execution remains the priority with the business well placed to deliver on our full year outlook.

We are executing strongly on the four transformational initiatives which, together with ongoing execution in the core of the business, will deliver substantial value for our shareholders. I am particularly pleased with the progress being made towards repurposing U.S. C-band with the transition plan fully on track, the FCC auction due to start next month and deadline for realising the first relocation payment now only 13 months away. We have fully implemented measures to focus the business, simplify operations and unlock EUR 40-50 million of annualised EBITDA savings from 2021. We have chosen not to pursue the separation of Networks within SES at this time in favour of driving strong operational focus within our Video and Networks businesses.

We are already strongly differentiated in Networks and, with the launches of SES-17 and O3b mPOWER less than a year away, we are continuing to deliver on our vision for cloud-enabled, multi-orbit, seamless, automated and flexible network services. We have already signed USD 500 million in contract backlog for SES-17 and O3b mPOWER and will report regularly on our progress as we move towards launch of our 'Network of the Future'. An important enabler for this network is our cloud-first strategy. With SES now an Azure Orbital connectivity provider, our partnership with Microsoft has extended to co-located O3b mPOWER gateways ensuring that Azure is only ever one hop away for our customers."

Key business and financial highlights

SES regularly uses Alternative Performance Measures (APM) to present the performance of the Group and believes that these APMs are relevant to enhance understanding of the financial performance and financial position.

EUR million YTD 2020 YTD 2019 ? as Reported ? at constant FX Average EUR/USD exchange rate 1.12 1.13 Revenue 1,410 1,452 -2.9% -2.9% Adjusted EBITDA 883 904 -2.3% -2.5% Net profit 154 250 -38.3% -38.1%

Group revenue of EUR 1,410 million included EUR 9 million of periodic and other revenue (YTD 2019: EUR 18 million). Underlying revenue (excluding periodic and other) declined by 2.3% (year-on-year at constant FX) to EUR 1,401 million.

Video underlying revenue of EUR 832 million (-8.1% at constant FX) reflected the combination of lower Distribution revenue (-7.3%), from 'right-sizing' of capacity by customers in mature markets, and lower Services revenue (-10.3%) due to reduced exposure to low margin activities and the impact of COVID-19 on Sports Events revenue. Q3 2020 underlying revenue (EUR 273 million) was in line with the previous quarter at constant FX.

Networks underlying revenue grew, for the third consecutive year, by 7.5% at constant FX to EUR 569 million with double-digit growth in Mobility (+17.9%) and a return to growth in Fixed Data (+6.4%), while Government (+1.3%) benefited from new business secured since Q2 2020 and which contributed to sequential growth in overall Networks revenue to EUR 189 million in Q3 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 883 million represented an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 62.6% (YTD 2019: 62.3%). YTD 2020 operating expenses (excluding restructuring and C-Band) were 3.7% lower year-on-year at EUR 527 million.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes a restructuring charge of EUR 28 million in relation to the Simplify Amplify transformation programme (YTD 2019: EUR 14 million) and EUR 21 million (YTD 2019: nil) of operating expenses associated with the accelerated repurposing of U.S. C-band spectrum.

Depreciation and amortisation expense of EUR 537 million was 3.7% lower (year-on-year) as the impact of new satellites was more than offset by other satellites reaching the end of their depreciable life, as well as increases in the depreciable life of certain assets.

The reduction in net profit to EUR 154 million in YTD 2020 mainly reflected the combination of the lower reported EBITDA (including the restructuring and C-band expenses noted above) and net foreign exchange losses compared to YTD 2019, which also included an income tax benefit of EUR 16 million. These items offset the positive contribution from lower depreciation, amortisation and net interest expenses.

The Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.2 times (including 50% of the hybrid bonds as debt, per the rating agency methodology) was lower (YTD 2019: 3.4 times).

Fully protected contract backlog at 30 September 2020 was EUR 5.8 billion (gross backlog of EUR 6.3 billion when including backlog subject to contractual break clauses). This includes USD 0.5 billion of future total revenue secured across SES-17 and O3b mPOWER which remain on track to begin commercial service during the second half of 2022.

The outlook for FY 2020 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the forecast for capital expenditure (representing net cash absorbed by investing activities excluding acquisitions and financial investments), presented with the H1 2020 results, are all on track.

Operational performance and commentary

REVENUE BY BUSINESS UNIT

Revenue (at reported FX) Change (year-on-year) at constant FX EUR million Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 YTD 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 YTD 2020 Average EUR/USD FX rate 1.11 1.10 1.17 1.12 Video Distribution 212 211 205 628 -8.5% -6.6% -7.7% -7.6% - Underlying 212 211 205 628 -8.2% -6.6% -7.1% -7.3% Video Services 70 66 68 204 -6.7% -12.5% -11.7% -10.3% - Underlying 70 66 68 204 -6.7% -12.5% -11.7% -10.3% Video (total) 282 277 273 832 -8.1% -8.1% -8.7% -8.3% - Underlying 282 277 273 832 -7.8% -8.1% -8.3% -8.1% Government 70 72 74 216 -0.5% -3.8% +6.2% +0.5% - Underlying 70 72 74 216 -0.5% -1.5% +6.2% +1.3% Fixed Data 69 62 60 191 +14.3% +4.9% +0.5% +6.6% - Underlying 61 62 60 183 +1.6% +7.9% +10.3% +6.4% - Periodic 8 8 n/m n/m n/m n/m Mobility 58 57 55 170 +13.6% +16.9% +9.3% +13.2% - Underlying 58 57 55 170 +28.8% +16.9% +9.3% +17.9% Networks (total) 197 191 189 577 +8.4% +4.6% +5.2% +6.0% - Underlying 189 191 189 569 +7.7% +6.5% +8.4% +7.5% - Periodic 8 8 n/m n/m n/m n/m Sub-total 479 468 462 1,409 -2.0% -3.3% -3.5% -2.9% - Underlying 471 468 462 1,401 -2.2% -2.6% -2.1% -2.3% - Periodic 8 8 n/m n/m n/m n/m Other 1 1 n/m n/m n/m n/m Group Total 479 469 462 1,410 -1.9% -3.3% -3.5% -2.9%

"Underlying" revenue represents the core business of capacity sales, as well as associated services and equipment. This revenue may be impacted by changes in launch schedule and satellite health status. "Periodic" revenue separates revenues that are not directly related to or would distort the underlying business trends on a quarterly basis. Periodic revenue includes: the outright sale of transponders or transponder equivalents; accelerated revenue from hosted payloads during construction; termination fees; insurance proceeds; certain interim satellite missions and other such items when material. "Other" includes revenue not directly applicable to Video or Networks

Video: 59% of group revenue (YTD 2019: 62%)

At 30 September 2020, SES carried a total of 8,157 TV channels to viewers around the world including 2,964 channels in High Definition and Ultra High Definition (up 1% year-on-year). 69% of total TV channels are now broadcast in MPEG-4 with an additional 4% in HEVC.

Video Distribution

In Europe, modest volume reductions on some long-term renewals secured in late 2019 led to lower year-on-year revenue, albeit utilisation rates across SES' industry-leading European Video neighbourhoods remained strong. North American development was impacted by ongoing 'right-sizing' of volume across U.S. cable neighbourhoods and the reduction in the wholesale business, resulting in lower overall year-on-year revenue. In the International markets, the contribution of new revenue secured is yet to fully offset the impact of challenging trading environments, leading to a modest revenue reduction (year-on-year).

Video Services

The decision to reduce exposure to low margin services activities, and postponement or cancellation of sports and events in H1 2020 due to COVID-19, led to lower year-on-year revenue. HD+ revenue was lower (year-on-year) due to reduced hardware sales as part of the ongoing shift to software solutions in partnership with TV set manufacturers and a modest reduction in the number of paying subscribers compared with Q3 2019, although the number of paying HD+ subscribers has improved over the last nine months.

Networks: 41% of group revenue (YTD 2019: 38%)

Government

Strong contributions from new business in both the U.S. Government and Global Government businesses during the third quarter led to overall growth (year-on-year) in YTD 2020 underlying revenue. U.S. Government revenue was ahead (year-on-year) benefiting from the contribution of new business signed in the first half of 2020 for both additional MEO- and GEO-enabled network solutions. In Global Government, YTD 2020 revenue was stable overall, with an improved revenue run-rate compensating for the additional revenue in the prior period related to the completion of certain milestone-driven institutional projects.

Fixed Data

Positive outturns across the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, as well as from new business in energy and cloud, more than offset lower wholesale revenue in Europe and contributed to overall growth (year-on-year) in Fixed Data. Growth in the Americas was supported by new and incremental managed services to tier one telecommunications companies and Mobile Networks Operators to deploy 4G networks and government funded rural WiFi projects. The successful deployment of broadband access and mobile connectivity services to rural communities on behalf of SES' customers, notably using SES-12 and MEO-enabled high throughput capabilities contributed to growth in Asia-Pacific.

Mobility

Double-digit growth (year-on-year) in the Aeronautical segment reflected the full year contribution of new business signed with several service providers during 2019. Similarly, in the Maritime segment, the full revenue contribution of expanded services with key cruise customers signed in 2019 and a good trajectory in commercial shipping over the last 12 months led to double-digit growth (year-on-year) in revenue.

As the vast majority of SES' commercial contracts, including in Mobility, are fixed, the performance was largely unaffected by the impact of COVID-19 on customers and end markets served by SES in the Cruise and Commercial Aviation segments. Nevertheless, it is expected that the development of both existing revenue and pace of new business will continue to be impacted by COVID-19 in the near term.

Future satellite launches

Satellite Region Application Launch Date SES-17 Americas Fixed Data, Mobility, Government Q3 2021 O3b mPOWER (satellites 1-3) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government Q3 2021 O3b mPOWER (satellites 4-6) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government Q1 2022 O3b mPOWER (satellites 7-9) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government H2 2022 SES-18 SES-19 North America Video (U.S. C-band accelerated clearing) H2 2022 SES-20 SES-21 North America Video (U.S. C-band accelerated clearing) H2 2022 O3b mPOWER (satellites 10-11) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government H2 2024

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Nine months ended 30 September

EUR million 2020 2019 Revenue 1,410 1,452 Operating expenses (576) (562) EBITDA 834 890 Depreciation and impairment expense (472) (491) Amortisation expense (65) (66) Operating profit 297 333 Net financing costs (135) (115) Profit before tax 162 218 Income tax expense (14) 16 Profit after tax 148 234 Non-controlling interests 6 16 Net profit 154 250 Earnings per share (in EUR) (2) Class A shares 0.26 0.47 Class B shares 0.10 0.19

1) Net profit attributable to owners of the parent

2) Earnings per share is calculated as profit attributable to owners of the parent divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year, as adjusted to reflect the economic rights of each class of share. For the purposes of the EPS calculation only, the net profit for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders has been adjusted to include the assumed coupon, net of tax, on the perpetual bonds of EUR 36.5 million (YTD Sept 2019: EUR 36.5 million). Fully diluted earnings per share are not significantly different from basic earnings per share.

EUR million 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA 883 904 C-Band operating expenses (21) Restructuring expenses (28) (14) EBITDA 834 890

QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT (AS REPORTED)

EUR million Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Average EUR/USD FX rate 1.15 1.12 1.12 1.10 1.11 1.10 1.17 Revenue 481 481 490 532 479 469 462 Operating expenses (191) (186) (185) (205) (194) (207) (175) EBITDA 290 295 305 327 285 262 287 Depreciation and impairment expense (156) (167) (168) (206) (158) (161) (153) Amortisation and impairment expense (21) (25) (20) (89) (23) (21) (21) Operating profit 113 103 117 32 104 80 113 Operating profit margin 23.6% 21.4% 23.7% 6.2% 21.8% 17.0% 24.4% Net financing costs (38) (44) (33) (50) (46) (45) (44) Profit before tax 75 59 84 (18) 58 35 69 Income tax benefit/(expense) (7) 30 (7) 60 (9) (1) (4) Non-controlling interests 4 8 4 4 2 2 2 Net Profit 72 97 81 46 51 36 67 Earnings per share (in EUR) (1) Class A shares 0.13 0.19 0.15 0.07 0.09 0.05 0.12 Class B shares 0.05 0.07 0.07 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.05 Adjusted EBITDA 298 297 308 333 288 294 301 Adjusted EBITDA margin 62.1% 61.9% 62.8% 62.7% 60.1% 62.8% 65.1% C-Band operating expenses (14) (7) Restructuring expenses (8) (3) (3) (6) (3) (18) (7) EBITDA 290 294 305 327 285 262 287

1) Earnings per share is calculated as profit attributable to owners of the parent divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year, as adjusted to reflect the economic rights of each class of share. For the purposes of the EPS calculation only, the net profit for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders has been adjusted to include the coupon, net of tax, on the perpetual bonds. Fully diluted earnings per share are not significantly different from basic earnings per share.

QUARTERLY OPERATING PROFIT (AT CONSTANT FX)

EUR million Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Average EUR/USD FX rate 1.17 1.17 1.17 1.17 1.17 1.17 1.17 Revenue 476 471 480 515 466 455 462 Operating expenses (188) (181) (180) (196) (187) (198) (175) EBITDA 288 290 300 319 279 257 287 Depreciation and impairment expense (154) (162) (164) (198) (153) (155) (153) Amortisation and impairment expense (21) (25) (20) (84) (22) (21) (21) Operating profit 113 103 116 37 104 81 113 Adjusted EBITDA 296 293 303 325 282 288 301 C-Band operating expenses (13) (7) Restructuring expenses (8) (3) (3) (6) (3) (18) (7) EBITDA 288 290 300 319 279 257 287

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

SES regularly uses Alternative Performance Measures ('APM') to present the performance of the Group and believes that these APMs are relevant to enhance understanding of the financial performance and financial position. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measurements under IFRS or any other body of generally accepted accounting principles, and thus should not be considered substitutes for the information contained in the Group's financial statements.

Alternative Performance Measure Definition Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA adjusted to exclude material exceptional and non-recurring items. In 2020

the primary exceptional and non-recurring items are restructuring charges

announced in the framework of SES' 'Simplify and Amplify' programme, and the net

impact of the repurposing of U.S. C-Band spectrum. Adjusted Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, represents the ratio of net debt plus 50% of

the group's hybrid bonds (per the rating agency methodology) divided by the last 12

months' (rolling) Adjusted EBITDA.

