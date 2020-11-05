TNG Ltd. has set up a new subsidiary, TNG Energy, to advance its green ambitions by making vanadium redox flow batteries for off-grid solutions.From pv magazine Australia TNG Ltd. - which owns the world's most advanced vanadium project, Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project (Mount Peake Project), 230 kilometers north of Alice Springs in Australia's Northern Territory - has established a new vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) business, as it looks to rapidly expand its presence in the green energy sector. The Mount Peake Project is an enormous deposit of titanium dioxide pigment and iron ...

