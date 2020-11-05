CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.11.2020;Das Instrument 4LX1 US0605721127 BK AUDI-A.S.GR.B GDR REGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2020

The instrument 4LX1 US0605721127 BK AUDI-A.S.GR.B GDR REGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2020

