CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.11.2020;Das Instrument UBK DE0005570808 UMWELTBANK AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2020

The instrument UBK DE0005570808 UMWELTBANK AG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2020

