CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.11.2020;Das Instrument ANS FR0013258589 ANTALIS S.A. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.11.2020

The instrument ANS FR0013258589 ANTALIS S.A. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2020

