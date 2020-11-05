The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 05.11.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 05.11.2020Aktien1 SE0009723125 NextCell Pharma AB2 SE0014262549 Lohilo Foods AB3 FR0011915339 Enertime S.A.4 AU0000022451 Euro Manganese Inc.5 SE0007789409 Xbrane Biopharma AB6 PLENAP000010 Energoaparatura 'ENAP' S.A.7 CA4457371090 Hunter Technology Corp.Anleihen1 DE000DD5ATX2 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank2 DE000DD5ATW4 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank3 CH0413618346 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce4 CH0419040826 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce5 CH0536893230 Georg Fischer AG6 PL0000112900 Polen, Republik7 USP5880UAB63 IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.8 XS2251170390 Kommuninvest i Sverige AB9 DE000A3H2VU4 PCC SE10 DE000A3H2VT6 PCC SE11 XS2244029703 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development12 XS2249858940 Selecta Group B.V.