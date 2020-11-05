The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 05.11.2020
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 05.11.2020
Aktien
1 SE0009723125 NextCell Pharma AB
2 SE0014262549 Lohilo Foods AB
3 FR0011915339 Enertime S.A.
4 AU0000022451 Euro Manganese Inc.
5 SE0007789409 Xbrane Biopharma AB
6 PLENAP000010 Energoaparatura 'ENAP' S.A.
7 CA4457371090 Hunter Technology Corp.
Anleihen
1 DE000DD5ATX2 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
2 DE000DD5ATW4 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
3 CH0413618346 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
4 CH0419040826 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
5 CH0536893230 Georg Fischer AG
6 PL0000112900 Polen, Republik
7 USP5880UAB63 IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.
8 XS2251170390 Kommuninvest i Sverige AB
9 DE000A3H2VU4 PCC SE
10 DE000A3H2VT6 PCC SE
11 XS2244029703 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
12 XS2249858940 Selecta Group B.V.
