BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.: Update on 720 West End Avenue project 05-Nov-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014). 5 November 2020 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Update on 720 West End Avenue project The Company is in advanced stages of discussions and parallel negotiations regarding exercising different options for its 720 West End Avenue project. It is expected that by the end of November there is going to be more clarity regarding the available alternatives and what route the Company will take on various issues. At that stage the Company will provide more detailed information to the shareholders and bondholders regarding the future plans. ENQUIRIES: BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 Novella Communications Tim Robertson +44 203 151 7008 About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates and international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. Regulatory filing PDF file File: Update on 720 West End Avenue project [1] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 Euronext MLBCR Ticker: AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 1145602 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1145602 05-Nov-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9f7f0877c8361984097b0485ab8edafd&application_id=1145602&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 05, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)