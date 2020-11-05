Aerospace air refuelling, life support systems leader to enhance rapid response to aircraft on ground through advanced Service Centre hub for Voyager's fleet of A330s

Cobham Mission Systems, the world leading supplier of aerospace critical control solutions, today announced the expansion of its facilities supporting the AirTanker consortium at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire. Cobham Mission Systems aims to increase the capability, speed and efficiency of its repair and return of parts operations. This supports the Voyager fleet of Airbus A330s, which provide state-of-the-art air-to-air refuelling, air transport and aero-medical evacuation capability for the Royal Air Force (RAF).

"Our team is thrilled to be advancing our Service Centre operations in the AirTanker facility at Brize Norton," said Jonathan Connell, senior vice president general manager for Cobham Mission Systems in the UK. "This will allow us to enhance our team's ability to more rapidly and cost effectively service and repair our equipment installed on the Voyager fleet, which is incredibly critical to the mission of the Royal Air Force. By bringing more of our technology and innovation expertise to benefit broader RAF operations, we're doubling down on our commitment to helping secure the nation. Additionally, this move gives us a great way to open up more opportunities for repair and service operations through our Service Centre in Wimborne, which will continue to serve as our largest central repair and service hub in the UK."

By opening more bandwidth of its service and repair team at Brize Norton, Cobham Mission Systems plans to boost service flow and support at its facilities in Wimborne. In total, a core fleet of ten Airbus A330 Voyager aircraft are supported by a team of designated workshop engineers across the two UK locations.

Cobham Mission Systems continues to invest heavily in further refined technologies, applications and solutions that may inspire future innovations for the aviation marketplace.

Since being awarded the contract in 2008, Cobham Mission Systems has been providing ongoing support to AirTanker and the Airbus A330 Voyager fleet located at the Brize Norton RAF base. Located about 75 miles north-west of London, Brize Norton is the largest RAF station. Cobham is a core part of the AirTanker team, who provide air transport and air-to-air refuelling capability.

Cobham Mission Systems provides the most trusted solutions in aerospace globally today, ranging from cutting edge, reliable air-to-air refuelling solutions that include modern tanker hose and drogue equipment, to modern and fully digital electric systems as well as advanced life support solutions. Now delivering fifth-generation hose and drogue designs, Cobham Mission Systems provides a comprehensive portfolio of air-to-air refuelling products that include wing pods, fuselage refuelling units, buddy-buddy refuelling and a range of refuelling probes.

About Cobham Mission Systems

As the world's leading supplier of critical control solutions, Cobham Mission Systems helps customers increase the safety and mission capabilities of personnel and equipment in extreme environments. Proven and trusted solutions include air-to-air refuelling, fuel tank inerting, life support, space propulsion, weapons carriage and missile actuation that enable customers to achieve mission success. www.cobhammissionsystems.com

