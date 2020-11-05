Spanish PV software specialist RatedPower has developed a new algorithm that purportedly offers a way to efficiently design grid interconnections.From pv magazine Spain Spain's RatedPower has included a new algorithm in its pvDesign software to optimize the development of solar plants. It claims the algorithm presents new ways to design and engineer the point of interconnection to the grid in an efficient and precise manner. This new functionality is important in the solar industry because it is necessary to raise voltage levels from medium to high voltage in order to connect PV plants to distribution ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...