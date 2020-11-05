With reference to an announcement made public by Reitir fasteignafélag hf. (symbol: REITIR) on November 3, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on November 6, 2020. ISIN IS0000020352 Company name Reitir fasteignafélag hf. Total share capital before the increase 658.476.201 Increase in share capital 120.000.000 Total share capital following the increase 778.476.201 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol REITIR Orderbook ID 107988