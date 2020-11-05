On request of CDON AB, company registration number 556406-1702, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 6, 2020. Short name: CDON -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 5,990,991 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015191911 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 207098 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556406-1702 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.