Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.: Leafbuyer Technologies Announces New Smart Technology Product Line

Announced Products Will Drive Loyalty Revenue and Enhance Retention

Products are Centered Around Mobile, Delivery and Pickup

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 /?Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.?("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology company, announced today plans to roll out its new "Smart Technology" platform after months of development.

"This is the largest product launch in Leafbuyer's history. We are excited about our Smart Technology line of products, especially the Smart App, the most comprehensive mobile solution for retail cannabis businesses," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "These new products will give our clients unparalleled abilities to attract new customers, build their loyalty lists, and optimize their businesses."

The centerpiece of the Smart Technology launch is the customizable progressive web application (PWA), also known as the Smart App, designed exclusively for cannabis dispensaries and deliveries. Development is now completed with a market launch anticipated early next week.

"A dispensary or delivery business could expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars to develop their own branded mobile application, and no other technology provider can offer these powerful new ways to build loyalty lists," continued Rossner. "We are confident that when presented with an affordable solution, businesses will join us and become ongoing clients for years to come."

Leafbuyer plans to launch two other new products in the coming weeks. First, Leafbuyer is finalizing an "Analytics Dashboard" that clients will use to analyze online ordering trends, sources of consumer signups, and much more. Second, a "LIVE deals" feature will serve as a bridge between the Company's texting platform and Total Access Network. The company will release further information when available.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Custom App solution to engage with current and potential customers. Leafbuyer.com is a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at https://www.Tech.Leafbuyer.com

Contacts

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Andre Leonard, +720-432-5593

aleonard@leafbuyer.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

SOURCE: Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614618/Leafbuyer-Technologies-Announces-New-Smart-Technology-Product-Line