Donnerstag, 05.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Silber in Nevada - Zweite Welle mit explosiver Kursentwicklung
PR Newswire
05.11.2020 | 12:28
Imperial X Plc - Change of Adviser

PR Newswire

London, November 5

5 November 2020

Imperial X plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")

Change of Adviser

Imperial is pleased to announce the appointment of Novum Securities Limited as its AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc
Kyler Hardy
Tel: +1 250 877 1394
khardy@cronincapital.com

Novum Securities Limited

AQSE Corporate Adviser

David Coffman / Daphne Zhang
Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

© 2020 PR Newswire
