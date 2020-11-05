Imperial X Plc - Change of Adviser

5 November 2020

Imperial X plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Change of Adviser

Imperial is pleased to announce the appointment of Novum Securities Limited as its AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc

Kyler Hardy

Tel: +1 250 877 1394

khardy@cronincapital.com

Novum Securities Limited

AQSE Corporate Adviser

David Coffman / Daphne Zhang

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400