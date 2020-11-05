Imperial X Plc - Change of Adviser
London, November 5
5 November 2020
Imperial X plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")
Change of Adviser
Imperial is pleased to announce the appointment of Novum Securities Limited as its AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser with immediate effect.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.
