The global optical transport network equipment market size is poised to grow by USD 16.64 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The growing smartphone and tablet data traffic is the biggest contributor to the optical transport network equipment market. Mobile video data traffic constituted a significant portion of the mobile data traffic due to extensive connectivity to the internet. Also, smartphones constituted more than 90% of the active connections to the Internet. As a result, end-users use several Internet-based smartphones that transfer data via a massive network of optical fibers. This market is expected to grow several-fold during the forecast period and the above factor is the predominant driving force.

Report Highlights:

The major optical transport network equipment market growth share came from the WDM segment and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America was the largest optical transport network equipment in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for cloud services and the advent of the IoT.

The global optical transport network equipment market is concentrated. ADTRAN Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corp., and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this optical transport network equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the optical transport network equipment market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

The Rising Adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) will be a Key Market Trend

Internet of Things (IoT) is slowly but surely turning out it be the next big thing in the technological field. It makes life much easier for modern humans, as it connects all essential electronic home devices to the Internet and facilitates interconnectivity among these devices. Even the electronic giants such as SAMSUNG, Dell, Apple, and Microsoft are investing extensively in R&D to develop IoT. To widen the applications of IoT and connected devices, OTNs with the capacity and capability to support high bandwidths are required. The increasing applications of IoT are one of the key optical transport network equipment market trends contributing significantly toward the optical transport network equipment market growth.

Optical Transport Network Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist optical transport network equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the optical transport network equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the optical transport network equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of optical transport network equipment market vendors

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

WDM Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SONET/SDH Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Communication service providers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Enterprises Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Public sector Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ADTRAN Inc.

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Ciena Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

Infinera Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Nokia Corp.

ZTE Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

