Kinnevik's Chairman Dame Amelia Fawcett will not make herself available for re-election

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dame Amelia Fawcett, has informed the Nomination Committee that she will not make herself available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in 2021.

Dame Amelia Fawcett joined Kinnevik's Board of Directors in 2011, was appointed Deputy Chairman in 2013, and was elected Chairman in 2018. Kinnevik's Nomination Committee has initiated the search for a replacement for Dame Amelia in time for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2021.

Anders Oscarsson, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, commented: "On behalf of the Nomination Committee, I would like to extend our gratitude to Dame Amelia for her significant contribution during her ten years on the Board of Kinnevik, and her leadership during her last three years as Chairman. The Nomination Committee looks forward to presenting its proposal for the new Chairman of Kinnevik as the company continues its successful transformation."

Dame Amelia Fawcett commented: "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve on Kinnevik's Board for ten years. During this time, Kinnevik has undergone a significant strategic transformation and today Kinnevik is in a strong position in the Nordic and global markets. The company has an exciting portfolio of widely recognized growth companies, delivering significant value to shareholders by building long-term sustainable businesses. I would like to thank all shareholders for their support in giving me the opportunity to be a small part in the great story that is Kinnevik."

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people's lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

