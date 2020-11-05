DJ Hardman & Co Research: Non-Standard Finance Plc (NSF): 1H'20 results:

Hardman & Co Research: Non-Standard Finance Plc (NSF): 1H'20 results: NSF's 1H'20 results reflected the pain from COVID-19, with i) less volume, ii) changes to business models, and iii) higher impairment, including an increased weighting of a severe macro downside, increasing IFRS9 cyclical impairment charges. Despite these pressures, both the branch (ELD) and home collect (HCC) businesses were profitable. A young customer demographic meant the guarantor loan division (GLD) was most impacted, with COVID-19 effects compounded by the recent FCA review in 2H'20. NSF is a going concern (end-September cash GBP70m), and the largest shareholder appears supportive of an equity raise post the FCA review.

