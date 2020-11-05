New leadership appointments to reposition Deutsche Hospitality for international expansion

Siegfried Nierhaus returns as Vice President Middle East/Fotis Fakes is named Senior Director Operations & Commercial International Resort Hotels

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siegfried Nierhaus, who took charge of Deutsche Hospitality's expansion in the Middle East from 2015 to 2017, has been appointed new Vice President Middle East for Steigenberger Hotels AG/Deutsche Hospitality with effect from 3 November 2020. Mr. Nierhaus succeeds Taras Ettl, who is leaving Deutsche Hospitality to pursue new tasks outside the company.

"We would like to thank Taras Ettl for helping us to establish Deutsche Hospitality and its brands in the Middle East, most recently with IntercityHotel openings in Riyadh, Dubai and Nizwa," stated Matthias Heck, Executive Board Member of Steigenberger Hotels AG. "Siegfried Nierhaus has one of the highest profiles of any hotel industry expert in this region, and we are delighted to have secured his services. We will work together to overcome the challenges which the corona pandemic is bringing in its wake, and we will continue to increase the presence of Deutsche Hospitality hotels over the coming months and years."

In his former capacity as Vice President Middle East and Asia, Siegfried Nierhaus signed agreements for hotel openings in locations such as Dubai, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia between 2015 and 2017. Mr. Nierhaus went on to work for the hotel investment company Atlas Hospitality and for Rezidor. He has assumed responsibility for a number of prestigious hotels right across the Middle East and Asia, including the award-winning Radisson SAS Hotel Media City and the iconic Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Emirates Pearl. Siegfried Nierhaus is a graduate of the WIHOGA School of Management for the Hospitality Industry in Dortmund, Germany.

At the same time, Fotis Fakes has been promoted to the position of Senior Director Operations & Commercial International Resort Hotels. Mr. Fakes has been with Deutsche Hospitality since 2017. His most recent role involved assisting with the development of the company's international sales structures. Fotis Fakes' future position will see him take charge of the operational business of the group's international resort companies at destinations including Tunisia, Egypt and the Balearic Islands. "Mr. Fakes has made a major contribution to the success of Deutsche Hospitality's international resort portfolio over the past few years," said Denis Hüttig, Vice President Operations Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts. "We are looking forward to working with him in future as we continue to expand the international presence of Steigenberger Resorts."

Current press information is available in our press portal.

Deutsche Hospitality brings together five separate hotel brands under a single umbrella. Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts has 60 hotels housed in historic traditional buildings and lively city residences and also offers health and beauty oases set at the very heart of nature. MAXX by Steigenberger is a new and charismatic concept which places the focus on the essential in accordance with its motto "MAXXimize your stay". Jaz in the City branded hotels reflect metropolitan lifestyle and draw upon the local music and cultural scene. IntercityHotel offers more than 40 upper mid-range urban hotels, all of which are located within easy walking distance of railway stations or airports. And Zleep Hotels - a well-known and successful hotel brand in Scandinavia which offer service and design at a great rate for the many. The portfolio of Deutsche Hospitality currently includes almost 150 hotels on three continents 30 of which are in the pipeline.

