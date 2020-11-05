Veteran-owned Tech Company Premier Virtual, Helping Veterans Get Back to Work!

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / As part of a tribute to their fellow service members, Premier Virtual is promoting 'Veteran's Week' from November 9th to November 13th, 2020, to bring attention to veteran-focused virtual hiring events and increase participation from employers and veterans alike.

CEO and founder of Premier Virtual, Steve Edwards, is a U.S. Army veteran. His company is the platform provider for a growing list of military and veteran-focused organizations hosting virtual hiring events in November.

'It's beyond my wildest dream to have once been recruited by the Army, and now I own a company that helps so many different branches of the military and associated organizations to not only recruit others, but to create employment opportunities for veterans like myself." Said Steve.

After completing his service to our country, Steve moved to South Florida and attended Florida Atlantic University. Once he graduated, Steve joined a local recruiting agency and began putting on in-person job fairs.

Nearly nine years in, Steve began looking for a better way to recruit, as in-person job fairs performance and effectiveness continued to decline. His quest to find a suitable option came up empty. He decided he would have to build the answer he was looking for, and Premier Virtual was born.

For more information on Premier Virtual - click here: www.PremierVirtual.com

To launch his new venture, he partnered with his lifelong friend Gary Chambers, and together they took Premier Virtual from concept to reality…then Covid hit!

Unlike many other industries that have been decimated by the pandemic, the virtual world has increased, and that put Premier Virtual in high demand. The platform mirrors in-person job fairs that allow job-applicants to meet and interview with recruiters efficiently and safely. Needing to scale quickly, Steve reached out to fellow veterans he served within the Army. Now they work side by side with Steve and Gary as part of Premier Virtual's management team.

• Jamie Varraso, Vice President of Business Development

• Jason Einbinder, Director of Sales

• Drew Ummel, National Account Manager

Premier Virtual is not only Veteran-owned but also managed at the highest levels. Keeping true to their pledge, Premier Virtual has secured agreements with a growing list of military and veteran-focused groups that host virtual job fairs to provide employment opportunities for Americas' Veterans.

In November and the coming months, Premier Virtual will be powering the virtual hiring events for:

• Paychecks for Patriots - CareerSource Florida

• Red, White & You - Workforce Solutions Texas

• NC4ME (North Carolina for Military Employment)

• U.S. Veterans Chamber of Commerce

• Soldier For Life

• MassHire - State of Massachusetts

• Veterans Advantage

• The American Legion

• Maryland Dept. of Labor for Veterans

• Virginia Statewide Veterans Job Fair

"Being veteran-owned, we always take a little more pride whenever we can power military or veteran-focused virtual hiring events like these. It means that what we're doing is truly making a difference in helping military personnel to get recruited and then to re-enter the workforce." Said Jamie Varraso, Vice President of Business Development.

