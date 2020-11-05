The French renewable energy developer has agreed to acquire a 70% interest in four plants totaling 57 MW. The facilities were built by Voltalia itself between 2015 and 2016.From pv magazine France Capitalizing on the recent development of its solar hub in Egypt and its presence since 2015 in Jordan as an O&M service provider, Voltalia intends to become an electricity producer in this growing market, according to a press release published by the French group. The company has agreed to buy a majority stake of up to 70% of a portfolio of four solar power plants in the Middle Eastern country. The ...

